Starting Pilates? Allow Yasmin Karachiwala To Make It Easier With Some Workout Tips

If the mere mention of the word ‘workout’ terrifies you then it’s time that you find a source of inspiration that’ll charge you right up! Yep, and that is none other than Yasmin Karachiwala, who is a Pilates expert and her authenticity as your new ideal can be proved from the fact that she inspired her 70-year-old mother and 60-year-old aunt to do Pilates.

That being said, if you are planning on adding pilates to your regimen, Yasmin shows an easy way of starting off with pilates in the video she posted on Instagram. In the video, the fitness trainer shows how one can work on the hamstrings with the ‘Single Leg Kick’.

It is a crucial exercise as it is beneficial for pelvic stability, coordination, flow and core control, building up your stamina, keeping your shoulders stable and works up the abdominal muscles.

The right posture matters a lot when it comes to exercise and Yasmin lists out some tips on how to get it in this exercise because as she says, “Form is the foundation of every exercise.”

* Keep the pelvis stable on the ground.

* Engage the abdominal muscles, slide the shoulders down the back and keep the collarbones wide and straight.

* Pulse the leg back towards the glutes while exhaling twice. On the first exhale, flex the foot and on the second, point it.

* On an inhale point, lengthen the leg back on the floor.

Well, it’s not the first time that she has shared such useful exercise tips, as her Instagram page looks like one treasure trove of fitness gyaan.