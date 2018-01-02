Start Your Reading Journey Of 2018 With These Book Recommendations By Barack Obama

Every year goes by with a few good and bad memories, things that have inspired us and things that taught us the lesson of a lifetime. And to jot them down in a diary is a good way of cherishing each year.

Former US president Barack Obama continued the tradition, which he started during his presidency, of sharing his list of favourite books from the year gone by. On January 1, 2018, he shared the list of books that inspired him. In his post, he wrote, “During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists. It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world.”

“With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most. From songs that got me moving to stories that inspired me, here’s my 2017 list,” he added.

He has jotted down the list with 10 diverse books, including writers from Australia, America, and Pakistan. Here’s the list for all bookworms to binge this year.

The Power by Naomi Alderman

Grant by Ron Chernow

Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond

Janesville: An American Story by Amy Goldstein

Exit West by Mohsin Hamid

Five-Carat Soul by James McBride

Anything Is Possible by Elizabeth Strout

Dying: A Memoir by Cory Taylor

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward