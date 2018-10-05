Starring In Megna Gulzar’s Next Venture, Deepika Padukone To Play Acid-Attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal

Last seen in the period drama film Padmavaat, Deepika Padukone has now committed to star as the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in a biopic by Meghna Gulzar. The film will also mark her first production venture.

“When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it’s not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer,” Deepika said.

“Using Laxmi’s story as a lens, we are attempting to explore these aspects and the consequences of acid-related violence in our society. This’s what makes this must-told story relevant. Awareness is the first step towards change,” said Gulzar.

“I was instinctively convinced that Deepika would do justice to the character and the story. Also, her physicality matched with what I’d imagined for Laxmi’s character. I’m grateful and encouraged that she was so spontaneous in her decision to do the film,” she added.

At the age of 15, Laxmi Agarwal survived an acid attack and had multiple surgeries. Today, she is helping acid attack survivors by spreading awareness about this social evil. In 2014, she was honored with the US State Department’s International Women of Courage Award by the former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama.

H/T: The Indian Express