Stanzin Dorjai On Being Born A Shepherd To Documenting Their Lives In An Award Winning Film

“When I was a child, I didn’t have many friends. All my friends were wolves, snow leopards, marmots, and eagles. I never thought I’d become a filmmaker,” says Stanzin Dorjai. Dorjai today is documenting Ladakh in all its darkness and glory.

Hailing from the small village of Gya, Dorjai had a childhood like all the other children in Ladakh. While attending a local school until class 8, his daily chores involved taking the cattle out for grazing along with his elder sister.

However, owing to the efforts of a local scholar, he soon left Gya and thus went to study at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Leh. He was selected as a campus resident at SECMOL in 1995 when he was in class 12 and that changed his life. There the emphasis on his learning transformed his life and introduced him to the never-ending opportunities of the mass media.

Talking to Reach Ladakh, a local publication Dorjai said. “The nearby villages did not have access to the visual media, so what we would do is record the speeches and messages of the local leaders here in Leh and then show it to them. We always had a great response to visual media. I then realised that media is a very powerful tool to deliver messages. Many people who had known and worked with me had suggested that I have the requisite creativity, and that’s when thoughts went to film-making.”

After finishing his BA from Jammu University, to his family’s utter dismay, he broke out the news that he’d be doing film-making instead of pursuing a stable government job. While he never attended film-making school, he learned the craft from the maestros like Rahul Ranadive, a veteran documentary filmmaker from Mumbai, and Christiane Mordelet from Sweden, who mentored him.

Stanzin founded his own production center in Ladakh, the Himalayan Film House in 2006 where he produced local music recordings, videos, feature films, government-sponsored awareness ads, and also, documentaries with various Indian and international filmmakers.

In 2008 came his big break on the international stage with ‘Living with Change’. It is a documentary for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), based on the effects of global warming in Ladakh.

‘Jungwa: The Broken Balance’ came out in 2012. He made the film with Christiane Mordelet. It is a documentary based on the August 2010 flash floods which devastated Leh.

The process of documentary making, however, had its own moral dilemmas. Dorjai shared with Reach Ladakh: “I remember looking out my window that morning, and when I saw the flood, my first instinct was to grab my camera. My son called me out in his sleep, and I just told my wife to leave for a safer ground. I feel guilty sometimes for leaving them that day, but I believe that your work sometimes does come before everything.”

He adds, “When I started taking the footage of the aftermath, people resented me for not helping them like the rest by just standing there and shooting. However, my intentions were clear. I wanted to show the world what we had gone through because of climate change, which the world at large had been ignoring.”

Special Jury Mention Award – Banff Mtn Film Comp 2014 – Jungwa: The Broken Silence In 2010, severe rain induced by climate change devastated a remote area of Ladakh. A few years later, Stanzin Dorjai, a local filmmaker, returns to the affected areas to interview people and to talk about how global warming has changed their lives.

The documentary, however, came at a crucial time and was chosen as one of the documentaries screened at the Paris Climate Summit in 2015.

The Shepherdess of The Glaciers was his next major documentary and took him back to his village. It was based on the life of his sister Tsering, a shepherdess who struggled to live in a barren mountainous landscape.

“I was also a shepherd till about 13 years of age. I know the subject very well, but with my sister we have something…When I was young, till I was 13-16 years, we shared a very close bond. After that, I went for my studies, and our relationship fell apart. But after spending a month with her, those memories came back to her,” says Dorjai. He had to brave extreme weather conditions to film it but everything paid off as he received no less than 17 awards for it.

THE SHEPHERDESS OF THE GLACIERS THE SHEPHERDESS OF THE GLACIERS In the Himalayan High Plateaus, far from any human life, we will accompany Tsering, a shepherdess, throughout one year, thanks to her brother’s knowing camera. We will discover the moving and exceptional picture of a woman who has devoted her life to her cattle.

Dorjai now is in the process of making yet another documentary film on the life of the 19th Bakula Rinpoche, who is a legendary figure. He is considered as the ‘modern architect of Ladakh’.

H/T: The Better India