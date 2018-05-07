Stand Up Comedian Aditi Mittal Stresses On Importance Of Having More Female Audience

The stand-up comic culture in India has drastically evolved. From politics to Bollywood to bras to sex to feminism, everything is brilliantly discussed, whilst intelligently wrapped in humour. However, like other fields in the world, the field of comedy witnesses gender inequality too. Stand-up comic Aditi Mittal in a recent interview discussed the evolving side of the field for women.

Giving her take on the improving graph for women in the industry, Aditi agreed for more women coming on board and getting fairly better recognition. But, she also said that we need more women in the audience to understand women stand-up comics better. “At the performance end, I think things have improved as there are a lot more women on the getting on stage now. But at the audience end, we’re still seeing a very low number of women as audience members, said Aditi.” She added, “That’s why I appreciate the outrage at the journalistic level of the lack of women in comedy, but if you’re going to leave a handful of women only talking to an audience full of men, the journey is going to be a LOT longer than it can be.“

She stressed on the fact that besides a lot of other new female comedians, she is preferred. And, the reason that others are still sidelined speaks that we need more improvement. She asked, “I mean, if you asked me “Have things improved?” and if I’d said ‘Yes’, then why am I still the one being profiled? Shouldn’t there be someone else in this seat right now?“

Aditi took our focus to one of the things that women have often been asked to do less – laugh. Remember how we were told, “Laugh softly” or “What is so funny?”? Talking on the same, she said, “Yeah, I’ve realised women’s laughter is threatening to the world in general. There’s that quote: “Women are afraid that men will kill them and men are afraid that women will laugh at them.” Unfortunately or fortunately, we live in a society where the simple act of a woman having to breathe is considered political. And that’s why in a world where a woman laughs, I think it’s a subversion of the culture that promotes her propriety as her value.“

She added, “We’ve constantly had this culture of secrecy around our laughter, where in our stories, our movies – a bunch of girls will be giggling and the dad will lower his glasses and say, “What are you girls giggling over there for?” And all the girls will be like, ‘Nothing papa, hee hee hee.'”

Aditi stated, “The culture of female laughter has been very private for a very long time, and it dazzles me a little bit because 50 percent of us are women and our laughter should be as mainstream as anything else.“

For aspiring stand-up comedians, Aditi has three rules for them to follow. First – if you want to do it, do it not today but yesterday. She said, “Wanting to do something is not the same as doing it. So for those looking to get into stand up I say – get on stage… yesterday.“

Her second suggestion is – Be specific while approaching an established artist. “Carpet bombing 300 people’s inbox with “I want to be a comedian, how can I?” will get you zero responses back. Asking “well, I’ve done 5 open mics so far, but I think I might be lacking in XYZ department, can you help?” is more likely to get a 100 people wanting to help you because they see how you’re helping yourself,“ suggested Aditi.

Last and third – to trust women. She suggests, “Please trust the women who came before you. Because we as women have been conditioned to not share our stories openly, we often think we are alone in whatever we are going through. Almost every young woman I know is confident ki nahin nahin, mere saath toh alag hoga, main toh alag karungi, main toh sab ki tarah nahin hun. Each one of us is made to think that the patriarchy will be kinder to us than it has been to other women. I know this because till 8 years ago I was this person. This, I must say, has been an incredible waste of time and an incredible waste of resources to learn the same lessons that someone has learnt and was trying to tell me. Learn to trust the women around you. Realise that there is space for more than one of us. Claim your space.“

H/T: The Quint