Stammering Comedian Pooja Jokes How She Never Lets Her Success Stumble

”I think we’re a light-hearted society. We like to laugh and we have different comedians with different styles that cater to all audiences,” says comedian Pooja Vijay.

Do you remember that memorable coffee ad, where a stuttering comedian is empowered by coffee? Turns out that was just an actor playing a stuttering comedian. Yes, all our lives are lies. But I digress.

Pooja too has a similar story. She is stuttering from childhood. But rather than let it hinder her, she let it become her wings in the world of stand-up comedy.

Over a phone call with us, she talked to us about her stutter, her observational style, and the Old Boys Club that is comedy.

At what point did you get comfortable enough with your stutter to actually joke about it?

Pooja: I don’t think I was ever uncomfortable with my stutter. When I was younger, my stutter was a lot more pronounced. Then I went to those speech classes and that helped me regain my confidence. Even prior to my days of stand-up, I was involved in some novice public speaking. I had to often give presentations as a part of my job.

What is your style of comedy? Does your childhood influence it at all?

Pooja: No, I don’t think my childhood influenced my style of comedy. It’s really my past experiences of say, the last 5-6 years that heavily influenced my style. As for my style of comedy, it is an observational style. I notice my day to day surroundings and happening and write jokes about that.

As an observational humorist, what are some of the funniest things you’ve encountered that you’ve made jokes about?

Pooja: I make jokes about what it is like to live with a stutter. Because I am a South Indian living in New Delhi, I joke a lot about the regional differences of North and South India. I also find the Indian dating scene quite humorous. What else, let’s see, I joke about Solo traveling for women and also about Indians living abroad.

Take us through your process of preparing for a stand-up act.

Pooja: Essentially there are a few steps. The first is writing your jokes. So whenever I have an idea for a joke, I sit down and try to formulate it. Then I’ll go and try out that joke on open mic nights. I never try out jokes on my friends and family, because they love you so they won’t honestly tell you. There’s a little nervousness at open mic nights, especially with new material. But I still think that is the best way. Then I go up on the stage and perform.

Do you think self-deprecating humor is the safest form of humor because there is such a little risk of offending anyone?

Pooja: It’s really not much less risky because if you’re making fun of yourself there is always the possibility that the audience might not be able to relate to you. At the same time, I feel some Comedians seem to be able to pull it off quite well.

Tell us one instance when you bombed on stage.

Pooja: Surprisingly enough, I’ve never bombed at any of my actual shows! I’ve bombed at quite a few open mic nights, but that’s because you’re trying out new material. It’s so strange though, with all the people just staring at your face awkwardly. But I remember my first few open mics when I did really well. That really opened me up to stand-up.

Is there any subject that you consider off limits when you prepare your stand-up act, politics for instance?

Pooja: I steer clear of Toilet humor, which is humor about your bodily functions. (Laughs). I also don’t make political jokes. That, however, is not due to the fear that I might offend people. It’s just that I genuinely don’t have a political joke. If I do, I won’t be afraid to use it. Oh and sexist jokes. They are certainly off limits.

India has a few stellar female comedians like Aditi Mital, Radhika Vaz, and yourself. But still, comedy remains as you have said, “An old boy’s club?” Tell us what were your struggles to become a part of that?

Pooja: I have often seen male comedians not wanting you to be a part of their show. You are excluded from a lot of things simply because you’re a woman. You’re excluded from shows, WhatsApp groups. And I don’t think they are even doing this on purpose! It’s just a habit now.

I think female comedians need to stand their ground. There is an ecosystem of male comedians where they all help each other and support each other. I think female comedians should also have an ecosystem like that.

I think you’ll agree YouTube has changed the Stand-up scene in India. AIB, Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian have become household names today. Why have you stayed away from Youtube?

Pooja: I feel that you can only make it on YouTube when you’re very accomplished. I am yet to achieve that. But I think within a year or so, I’ll probably venture into YouTube. I strongly want to get better at what I do before I get my stuff on the internet.

What is your favorite city to perform Stand-up in?

Pooja: I have done more shows in Delhi and Gurgaon, than any other place. I feel every place has a unique audience with a unique sense of humor. Also, the stand-up artist’s experience depends on the organizers and the venues. You can have two shows in the same city at different venues and have vastly differing experiences.

Which is one comedian you’d recommend to our audience?

Pooja: Oh boy. Don’t ask me to pick favorites, I cannot do that.

Pooja Vijay

Pooja Vijay is truly an inspiration to the millions of Indians who are fighting to find their confidence. She is so comfortable with her stutter that she jokes about it, which is truly a ponderous feat to achieve. At the same time, she is quite modest. Over the phone call with me, she rarely said more than a few words about herself.

Pooja wishes to see more female comedians take center stage. If you feel you have what it takes to become a comedian, take this as an encouragement. The country certainly needs more female comedians like Pooja.