Stalking, PCOD & Flashing: With ‘Pushpavalli’, Sumukhi Suresh Tells Stories Of Flawed Women

At the beginning of the year, Amazon Prime Video had received some backlash about not signing any women when they decided to produce specials for 14 comedians. At the end of the year, they’re streaming a very interesting web-series by one of the leading female comedians in the country today, Sumukhi Suresh.

If you hear the word stalking, there’s a huge possibility that the first few visuals that will come to your mind are random men following you on the street, Bollywood heroes singing “gandi baat” at their heroines, and scary criminals waiting to abduct you. In none of these scenarios will you picture a woman doing the stalking, but that doesn’t mean women can’t be stalkers. And in a year when writers on all mediums are trying to portray diverse, flawed female characters, it seems fitting that we have a female stalker too.

Simply put, Pushpavalli is the story of a girl who follows her crush from Bhopal to Bangalore, and then does everything in her power to start a relationship with him. But the web-series is so much more than this. Pushpavalli, the eponymous character played by Sumukhi, is legit bonkers, but she is also like any other girl fielding phone calls from a mother who wants to get her married, and whose only way of showing love is to chip away at Pushpavalli’s self-esteem. Her boss Pankaj, played by Naveen Richard, is an insecure, ill-tempered man who runs a children’s library while seemingly hating children, but is a solid friend.

Pushpavalli stays in a PG which is a madhouse with the best characters. Vasu, the landlady, is played to perfection by Shraddha and is the embodiment of every landlady you’ve ever had. Tara and Srishti, played by Urooj Ashfaq and Sumaira Shaikh, constantly seek drama and do not believe in “mainstream revenge.” Hats off to Sumukhi for coming up with character traits like these.

Pushpavalli’s accomplice, T-Boi, who doesn’t really understand why she’s stalking Nikhil is another memorable character. Are you seeing a pattern here? This web series is perfectly cast, and even the secondary characters are endlessly memorable. I’m certain it was not intentional, but Nikhil is the weakest link in the characters. He’s too… mainstream. In a world bustling with grey characters, he’s too white.

In fact, for me, the most outstanding part of the web series was episode six, titled PCOD. Polycystic Ovary Disorder is a hormonal disorder very common among young women, and yet is something not many people who do not bleed monthly seem to know about. To name an entire episode after that disorder felt revolutionary. And Sumukhi did not stop there. The conversation around periods was peppered throughout the episode, including a scene where they actually show a period stain, followed by a panicked 10 seconds when Pushpavalli tries to hide it, a scenario everyone who’s ever had a period is achingly familiar with.

For an entire episode, the girls in the PG also discuss flashing, something that most women who have ever walked on the road have had the misfortune to witness. To that end, Pushpavalli does not shy away from portraying the reality of women, proving yet again that if you let women tell their stories they will deliver and how!

Before the MRAs can start their self-righteous chanting, the stalking here is not glorified. Pushpavalli is the protagonist but not the hero. You’re not supposed to root for her, unlike Bollywood, where the hero is doing the stalking and always, always ends up with the object of his affection (another thing Bollywood can learn from the series to how not to stereotype South Indians).

Throughout the series, you’re aware that something is very wrong with Pushpavalli. You can tell that her mental health is suffering and that this will not end well for her. You laugh at her initially, but soon you’re cringing. You sympathise with her at some points, but the next second you’re scared of her.

If all of this is reminding you of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, you’re not alone. The central theme of the American musical show and the web series is the same, but Sumukhi has addressed that in interviews, and it’s not like two shows on the same topic cannot be made. All in all, with Pushpavalli, Sumukhi has added another feather to her cap (you should check out Behti Naak and Better Life Foundation, if you haven’t already). Plus, it has the greatest quality a web-series should have: it’s binge-worthy.