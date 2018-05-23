Stacey Cunningham To Be The First Woman President Of NYSE In Its 226-Year History

The Wall Street Journal on Monday reported that Stacey Cunningham will take over for Thomas Farley on Friday, which would make her the first woman to hold the role of president at NYSE.

The event is deemed historic as the New York Stock Exchange is going to be lead by a woman for the very first time in its 226-year history.

43-year-old Stacey is currently the NYSE’s chief operating officer. She began her association with the NYSE in 1994 as an intern while studying industrial engineering at Lehigh University. Two years following that she started working on the NYSE floor and became one of the very few women who was working among more than thousand men.

With time as the world got conquered by technology, the slow pace of change at the NYSE floor began frustrating Stacey. She shared with the Financial Times last year: “The trading floor back then was still entirely manual but the market had moved past that, and we hadn’t yet made that transition to combining technology with the floor. It felt wrong to me.”

Thus in 2005 she took a “culinary leave” and enrolled in a nine-month cooking program where she had to spend six weeks working in a professional kitchen. She shared how her time and experience on the trading floor made her adapt well to the high-pressure environment of the kitchen.

Stacey returned to the trading floor in 2007. She rejoined the NYSE at the end of 2012, a little before the announcement made by the Intercontinental Exchange that stated that it would acquire the stock exchange. Within the time span of a year Stacey was promoted to head of sales and relationship management and in three years, she was the COO.

Stacey is well versed with the gender issues that define the industry. She recollects how during the time of her internship while the women’s bathroom was in a converted phone booth, the men had a “palatial” room.

But in any of the male-dominated environments that she has ever been in she has “never acted as though there was a question as to whether or not I should be where I was.”

Her promotion comes about a year and a half of Adena Friedman becoming the first woman CEO of Nasdaq. This indeed is a welcome news that the two of the most prominent stock exchanges will be led by women.

