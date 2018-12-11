Sruthi Hariharan: “If I Had Shut Up, I’d Be Making News For New Projects”

It’s been over a month since actor Sruthi Hariharan accused her co-star Arjun Sarja of sexually harassing her on the sets of the Tamil film Nibunan, which released in Kannada as Vismaya.

Sruthi shared with TNM, “As much as it hurts my ego and pride to accept it, and as much as it saddens me that in future probably fewer women will speak up fearing for their careers, it is time to face the reality of the way things are. I used to get at least three offers a week, up until a few months ago. I did have a variety of scripts to choose from, especially in Kannada. And usually when we have a release and the film does well, it only gives rise to more opportunities. I had a big commercial release in September and if I had shut up, I’d be making news for the new projects I signed post that.”

Sruthi also shares that after she spoke up against Arjun Sarja, she received just two offers, neither of which she is interested in taking up. “Yes, the number of offers has decreased and probably people don’t want to work with me anymore, and the directors who do, are probably and hopefully still writing. But that’s the way things are and it’s no surprise. I knew I will be making a few enemies, and things will not be the way they used to be. I accept it and shall move on and continue to fight my way through,” she says.

Sruthi has worked her way up through sheer hard work. “I have been a compulsive optimist, and I never got where I did because of any privileges that nepotism had to offer or because I was a drop dead gorgeous looking girl. I got here because I am a committed and honest actor – and I believe in myself. Maybe it’s the time to have new dreams and aspirations beyond just being an actor, but don’t get me wrong – anytime I get something that excites the actor in me, I will be a part of it,” she shares with The News Minute.

Right now Sruthi has four upcoming releases in Kannada and one in Tamil, all of which were signed before she spoke about the incident.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had tried to make peace between the two actors, however, after Sruthi wrote a Facebook post about Arjun Sarja, the latter filed a defamation case, and Sruthi filed a case of sexual harassment against Arjun.

Sruthi’s lawyer Jayna Kothari says that Arjun seems uninterested in pursuing the defamation case he had filed against her, and it was only to cause a “media hype” and intimidate her into silence. She also adds that she believes that Arjun had made statements about slapping Rs. 5 crore defamation case to create a “chilling effect” on Sruthi. And now that the court has refused to restrain Sruthi from speaking to media, Arjun and his counsel have resorted to delaying tactics.

“From the time we filed our reply, he and his lawyer have been seeking adjournments. They have nothing more to say… because they just wanted to create media hype and issue threats. This is their case but they are the ones asking for adjournments,” says lawyer Jayna.

The delaying tactic is even being used in the case of sexual harassment filed by Sruthi and she claims that the other party has been asking for adjournments even though the court is ready to hear the matter. Now the case has been pushed to a date after the court vacation. Meanwhile, Sruthi is paying the price and being refused work for speaking against a man.

H/T: The News Minute