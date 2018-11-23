SRM University Authorities Blame A Student’s Clothes And North Indian Origin For Facing Sexual Harassment

In the SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai, a 2nd-year undergraduate student was sexually harassed in her own hostel when she was in an elevator by a worker in the campus. The man, identified as Arjun, has now been arrested. While the SRM chancellor has assured that “a strong protocol” will be put in place “by which a lady guard will accompany the male worker,” the reaction of the authorities post the incident has sparked outrage among the students.

After the girl complained to the college authorities about the incident, they refused to take any action and instead took to criticizing her and the other girls for wearing short clothes, drinking, and smoking in the hostel. They even went on to comment that the incident happened because the girl was a north Indian studying in a south Indian city.

Smitha T K on Twitter SRMUniversity Vice Chancellor said they have ensured there won’t be any male workers inside the hostel premises. But the scene inside the hostel mess is exactly the opposite. And yes, it is not very difficult entering the campus or the hostel. @TheQuint #SRM #srm https://t.co/eUwMuezWYF

Smitha T K on Twitter SRM Chancellor to @TheQuint : There are no regular male workers in hostel. We’ve assured them that we will have a strong protocol by which a lady guard will accompany the male worker.We have done this before,otherwise we cant run such a huge institution for such a long time.

Even when the girls collectively tried to urge the floor warden in their WhatsApp group to take action, she responded by saying that if they don’t stop posting “unwanted things”, she will have to take action against them.

Following this behavior by the hostel authorities, the students broke the hostel gates and starting protesting on the streets and on social media.



Justice for Women! on Twitter This happened in #SRMUniversity today evening in a girls hostel. Plz RT as the hostel authorities aren’t allowing us to even lodge a formal complaint.

Smitha T K on Twitter SRMUniversity students narrate the harrowing experience faced by their friend in the women’s hostel. A worker masturbated in front of her inside the lift of the hostel.They allege that the wardens’ delayed response and management’s indifferent attitude is intolerable.@TheQuint https://t.co/lH5rmpBjf9



However, Dr. Sandeep Sancheti, vice chancellor (VC) of the institute, was found laughing as students surrounded him and on being asked the reason behind it, he said, “You’re making an issue out of nothing. I’m laughing at you because of the way you’re speaking.”



Many people, including former students of the university, have supported the survivor and criticized the behavior of the authorities.

Mayukh Sarkar on Twitter @sameekshakh This kind of things are happening in the campus for a long time. In holi& diwali outsiders comes & harass girls and fights happen & the people responsible for security do nothing , actually they allow outsiders & eye on us , the students!This time the girls took a stand!

Abhinav Sharma on Twitter @smitha_tk @TheQuint Exactly. On the opposite there are no lift operators in any hostel(s) in SRM. The management and VC are now just spreading lies to save their so called reputation. #SRMUniversity #SRMDOWNDOWN

Sundaram on Twitter @JusticeforWome3 Totally Disgusting SRM should take note of the image that has taken a beating and take steps to prevent any such incidents.Cannot really imagine the mind of the poor girl.

“This kind of culture is systemic in SRM. The sexism, the racism, and even the escapism whenever things come to light. It just boiled over the edge last night. It’s been going on for a while,” said a former student of SRM.



“Injustice has happened in this campus. I’m very sad to say that its sexual abuse against my fellow female students. This has been brought up in several meetings – in one of these meetings, I sat as a representative from my campus but since then, no action has been taken. I urge serious action against the male person who is working inside the campus and I urge safeguarding the integrity of my female college mates,” a student said.

H/T: The Quint



