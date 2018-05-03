Srijit Mukherjee To Direct Legendary Filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s 12 Short Stories For A Web Series

It’s Satyajit Ray’s 97th birth anniversary, and in a gesture to commemorate the work of one of the most influential Indian filmmakers, Viacom18 has declared to produce a web series based on his short stories.

Titled X Ray – Selected Satyajit Shorts, the series will be directed by National Award winning Director Srijit Mukherjee, and will have 12 episodes. Ray’s work spans decades and is deemed as one of the best pieces of filmmaking in the last century. The recipient of numerous international and national awards, including 32 National Film Awards, and an honorary Academy Award, Ray has an almost incomparable list of achievements that distinguish him as a remarkable director, screenwriter, and music composer.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Srijit Mukherjee said, “One aspect of Satyajit Ray, which probably gets overshadowed by his cinematic genius, is his remarkable treasure trove of short stories, which an entire generation grew up on. These stories appeared in groups of 12, across years, and covered diverse genres like horror, drama, satire etc. It is an honour to get an opportunity to adapt 12 such stories for the web series.”

It isn’t the first time that Satyajit Ray’s short stories will be covered in a short film format – Sujoy Ghosh directed ‘Anukul’, based on Ray’s story of the same name, but it is definitely a first for his literary works to receive an online platform for as many as 12 stories. Bengali filmmaker Mukherjee’s expertise will be put to test, but if he manages to successfully translate the late author’s stories on film, this web series will be one wouldn’t want to miss. A generation of Indian kids grew up watching his films, and now is the chance for youth who have remained unfamiliar with his work, to witness stories from the brilliant mind of Satyajit Ray!

Definitely looking forward.

