Sridevi’s Interview From 2017, Where She Talks About Protecting Her Daughters, Will Wreck You

Superstar Sridevi passed away on Saturday night, and since then tributes and memories people have of her have been flooding the internet.

And while no one can alleviate their grief, her family and especially her daughters Janhvi and Khushi have been in everyone’s thoughts since the news came out. Bombay Times has re-published an interview they did with the actor last year before Mom’s release, where she extensively spoke about Janhvi’s Bollywood debut and the instinct to protect her daughters.

Here are some heartbreaking excerpts from the interview:

On giving her daughters a ‘normal’ upbringing

“I brought up my kids the way my mom raised me. My mom gave me a normal upbringing, and when I had my children… I followed all that I had learnt from her. When I am on set I am an actress, but at home I am like any other mom. Of course, I have always tried to guard them as much as I could, but they were clicked everywhere we went and we couldn’t help that.”

On Janhvi’s Bollywood debut

“I know there is a lot of curiosity about her launch, but I want to say that it will be very unfair to compare Janhvi to me. I came as a child star (did 60-70 films) and I knew a lot about shooting, camera and filmmaking. When Janhvi does her first film, she will be rawer, so we have to give her that kind of a space. People should judge her as an individual, instead of comparing her to me. My own journey has been long, and today, I have come so far after doing 300 films. So, it will be unfair to compare a girl who is just starting out her career to someone with a huge body of work.”

“I never thought that she will go through this. I thought that she will study, or do something else and then get married. And I will be free (laughs). Today, children have a mind of their own and I have seen how my mom supported me, so I will support her in whatever that she is willing to do.”

On saying Janhvi won’t enter Bollywood earlier in 2012

“At that time she was younger and I thought I could mould her and tell her what I wanted her to do (laughs). Then, slowly the bomb dropped on me, I realised there is no running away from this and I have to face it. I decided that I will take it up positively and give it my 100%. I told her that there will be many problems and this is not going to be an easy ride. It is a very tough world out there and being an actress comes with a lot of hard work and sacrifice. As a mother, I obviously thought… Why my child should go through this. I have worked so hard for so many years… Ab sab settle ho gaya hai. Let them have a peaceful life.”

“Having said that, I believe that whatever I am today, I owe it to this industry. I have so much respect for this industry. Stardom has never been easy and even going ahead it won’t be. If Janhvi has made this choice, I have to be there for her. My close friends tell me that I have to be strong and take care of myself. Well, it looks like I have to prepare myself more than her. With Janhvi doing films it feels like I am starting all over again.”

