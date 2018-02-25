Sridevi Like I Saw Her: Indian Women Blog’s Tribute To The Superstar

I remember how once my mom successfully managed to feed tinde ki sabzi to me for lunch which I absolutely abhorred because I was so lost in the television screen watching Nagina that I didn’t even realize what I was eating. We had a CD of the movie at our home while growing up, consequently I must have watched it over 200 times and every single time I was left awestruck with the whole idea of a shape-shifting Sridevi with her dazzling blue eyes.



Sridevi was an actress who defied norms in so many different ways at the time. Just like her character in the movie Nagina the actor shape-shifted through the movies as if she was herself a kaleidoscope of myriad characters and emotions. Even as a child it struck me as quite an anomaly when I witnessed a woman-centric movie being cherished by everyone at home as they watched it in absolute awe. She struck to me as a woman so lively that many a time I felt like if I touch the screen I’d get to touch her and she’d widen her eyes and be taken aback.

While Sridevi had been working in movies since her very childhood it was in 1983 that she became a phenomenon with her movie Himmatwala. I asked my mom while I was proceeding with this article what it was that made her a sudden success. According to her, it had a lot to do with the way she looked, her young face, her thighs which garnered a lot of attention back then but most importantly her larger than life presence. I can’t help but second that because, years later and in a different century, when an attempt was made to remake the film the makers paid utmost attention to ensure that the female actor looked as vivacious as Sridevi did in the movie.

The last thing I intend to do right now is to draw a timeline of her career. I have this urge to document how she appealed to me right from my childhood till… well, yesterday. Her sudden demise has left me with a realisation of how ephemeral life is so I’d rather do it now than later.

Sridevi aged like fine wine and only got better with the years. I know that sounds really cliched but it was only yesterday when I was marveling at the 54-year-old clad in a shaded organza saree and carrying it off with charisma that made me wonder if she had aged at all. When she made a comeback with the movie English Vinglish she managed to move me with her struggle with English and her ease of making laddoos just like she did in Nagina all throughout my childhood.

Mr. India was the movie that introduced me to Sridevi. It was a popular joke at that time that the movie should have been called Miss India instead of Mr. India owing to Sridevi’s power-packed performance. It struck as apt and even Rediff later stated that “Sridevi was a complete show-stealer in the film.” Right from her iconic imitation of Charlie Chaplin to her dance numbers in the movie be it hawa hawai or kate nahi kat te song, everything about the movie still remains with me till date even when it was some 15 years ago that I watched it. Her swift transformation and adaptation of the two different dance numbers in the movie was proof that the artist Sridevi was for all ages.

I watched Judai when I was absolutely star struck by Urmila Matodkar but as I sat through the movie I saw Sridevi absolutely owning the screen and was almost angered by the strong streak of jealousy in her character. But that means she succeeded, right? She made a kid feel angry by a character that was supposed to evoke that emotion in adults. I can only marvel at her acting skills when I look back and think about the movie in retrospect.

It was Nagina out of all her movies that would be my all time favorite though. It stimulated the love for fantasy in the child in me which stays till date. One more thing that would always stay would me or rather haunt me would be her eyes. I am not sure if this is how you describe the eyes of a beautiful woman but they had a different kind of liquidity that made them talk as if she was so many people in one go and I couldn’t help but just look at her and no one else on the screen.

It will take a while for the fact to sink in that someone so lively could stop existing just like that. The news of her death has left me shocked and I feel like I am sleeping and I’d wake up in a while and Sridevi won’t be the gnawing thought on my mind anymore and would be very much alive. It’s getting uneasy, I should try waking up.