Sreedhanya Suresh Becomes The First Tribal Woman From Kerala To Crack UPSC Civil Services Exam

It’s a moment of pride and happiness for the people of Wayanad, as Sreedhanya Suresh, a 25-year-old tribal girl from Pozhuthana panchayat, cleared the 2018 UPSC Civil Services Exam with a national rank of 410.

Born and brought up in a Kurchya hamlet near Kalpetta, Sreedhanya is the daughter of a daily wage farm labourer whose mother is also a worker under MGNREGS. A student of zoology, Sreedhanya completed her graduation from St Joseph Devagiri and post-graduation from Calicut University where she had Malayalam literature as her optional subjects for the mains.

On her achievement, Sreedhanya said, “I am from the most backward district of the state. Even though there is a large tribal population in the district there are no IAS/IPS officers from here. I hope this will be an inspiration and motivation to the future generations.”

With Wayanad as his second constituency, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took to Twitter to congratulate Sreedhanya for her success.

Rahul Gandhi on Twitter Ms Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad, is the first tribal girl from Kerala to be selected for the civil service. Sreedhanya’s hard work & dedication have helped make her dream come true. I congratulate Sreedhanya and her family and wish her great successs in her chosen career.

According to her friends, while Sreedhanya’s rank may not get her IAS or IPS as an option, she may choose revenue or railway services.

H/T: The Hindustan Times