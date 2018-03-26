Squash Player Dipika Pallikal Is Optimistic Of Winning In All Three Categories At CWG 2018

Exactly a month before 2018 Commonwealth Games, Indian Squash team coach Achraf El Karargui quit his position. The resignation of the coach came as a setback for players Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa, and Saurav Ghosal, who are looking forward to clinching medals at the games.

Dipika shared a good bond with the coach as she had been training under him for two years. According to Indian Express, she said, “I cannot speak for others but it (not having a coach) is disheartening. I have been training with him for over two years and it is hard not to have him in your corner during the Games. Having said that, we are all professionals and we realise we have a very important job at hand, that is to defend our gold.”

India won its first ever squash medal four years ago when Dipika and Joshna won women’s doubles gold in Glasgow. Hoping for a similar and better play, Dipika said it is possible for the team to win in all three categories – singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

Dipika said, “Our best chance is women’s doubles but anything can happen in that format as we don’t play it often. As of now, singles will be played first and we are focussed on that. There is a good chance of winning a singles medal too. Every match is going to be hard. Without a doubt, it is going to be exhausting (playing three categories). But we have managed in the past, so hopefully this time it should not be much of an issue either.”

Dipika also said that though the coach has flown away she would be in touch with the mentor over phone calls. She said, “He (Karargui) was the biggest asset for the team. I think he has changed a lot for Indian squash. For me, I know that I will be on a phone call with him every day. It has all gone downhill in the last four weeks and now we are just trying to move forward.”

The 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) will be held in Gold Coast, Australia from April 4-15.