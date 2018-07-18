Sprinter Hima Das Needs To Be Supported Financially, Says Boxer Vijender Singh

Hima Das created history and won hearts and respect for her gold medal-winning performance at the IAAF World U-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland. Joining her appreciation squad is ace boxer Vijender Singh, who recently pointed out at a very important aspect.

“She did a great job… It’s an amazing achievement,” Vijender, according to the Telegraph India, told reporters on the sidelines of an interactive session with the students of Newtown School. He quickly added, “But people only congratulate her. There should be people who will support her financially. She comes from a poor family and she needs financial support.”

Vijender said that apart from accolades, she needs love and support in the form of financial help as well.

Hima with her recent win created history as she became the first Indian athlete to win gold in a track event in a World Championship, triumphing in the women’s 400m. Hima registered a time of 51.46 seconds in the final at the Ratina Stadium in Tampere, following which she has been showered with praises by the entire nation, from the Prime Minister to Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Talking about his own experience prior to the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he won a bronze medal, the 32-year-old boxer narrated how he qualified for the mega event at the very last moment and how hard he had to work for it.

“People had written me off as I made the cut at the last moment. It doesn’t come easy, so I feel Hima’s effort should be appreciated and she should be supported properly.”