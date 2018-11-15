Sprinter Hima Das Appointed By UNICEF India As Its First Ever Youth Ambassador

Gold-medal winner Hima Das has been appointed by UNICEF India (United Nations Children’s Fund) as its first youth ambassador. Her name was announced in a tweet on Wednesday by the UNICEF on their official Twitter handle.

A native of Assam’s Nagaon district, Das has clinched a gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games in Women’s 4 x 400 m Relay event and a silver medal in Women’s 400m Race event in a record timing of 50.59 seconds.

UNICEF India on Twitter Meet our Youth Ambassador, Hima Das! The Asian Games medallist is @UNICEF India’s first ever youth ambassador as part of #WorldChildrensDay celebration. #GoBlue

“I’m honored to be chosen as Unicef India’s Youth Ambassador, and I hope I will be able to inspire more children to follow their dreams,” Ms. Das said.

H/T: The Hindu