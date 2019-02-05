Sprinter Hima Das And Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Make It To Forbes India 30 Under 30 List

This year’s ‘Forbes India 30 Under 30’ list consists of sprinter Hima Das and top cricketer Smriti Mandhana, along with athlete vlogger Prajakta Koli and actor Vijay Deverakonda. Hima was recently appointed as India’s first youth ambassador of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) India and Mandhana has attained the number one rank in the updated ICC ODI batting rankings.

“The odds of success have little to do with whether you are 25 or 52. It’s just that starting early helps. And that’s why our 30 under 30 listing matters,” said Brian Carvalho, Editor, Forbes India. “Team Forbes India’s 30 under 30 package is our effort to celebrate the audacity and enterprise of India’s youngest and budding talent.”

Talking about the milestones that Hima and Mandhana achieved till date, eighteen-year-old Hima clinched a silver medal in the women’s 400m final of the Asian Games and this year she bagged a silver in the 400m mixed relay. She is also the first Indian woman to win a gold at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships, in Tampere, Finland.

As for Mandhana, she made a score of 90 in the three-match series against New Zealand and made her fourth ODI century. She is the first Indian to feature in England’s flagship T20 tournament for women and also the only second Indian woman to win an International Cricket Council award.

