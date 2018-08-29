Sport Climber Siddhi Manerikar Tells Us How Her Journey Began With Plucking Fruits From Trees

Mountain climbing happened for me about a couple of years ago, when I decided to take the leap of faith and give my adrenaline a task to perform.



Imagine that zeal, and multiply it by a million and you’ll get a Siddhi Manerikar. Siddhi says that she was once selected to demonstrate rock climbing for Republic Day.

“I was good at climbing trees.”

That’s how Siddhi’s journey began. The young woman from Mumbai, today, stands tall in the world ranking for “sport climbing.” What is sport climbing? It is a form of rock climbing which is held indoors. The permanent anchors are fixed to the rocks for protection. Excerpts from a chat:

About climbing trees! Ever stole anything?

Well, we have a farm in our village, and it has a lot of trees. I used to climb the ones that are not so tall. But yeah, we loved plucking fruits off the trees.

I have always loved climbing, and cannot believe that I just came back from playing the Sports Climbing world cup.

Tell us about the training sessions during the preparation for the World Cup.

I was not in India for the past couple of months. I was trained by an international traveler coach. First, I got trained in Slovenia, then competed in an event in Italy, following which, I went to Switzerland (Zurich), where I practiced my climbing.

Back in India, I trained myself in the gym, would do regular pull-ups and pushups. I’d take different routes to climb rocks, here, back home.

Any special diets followed?

None at all. My diet was fairly simple. Morning began with poori bhaji, followed by dal chawal in the afternoon, and the same during the night.

Following the World Cup, Siddhi ranked 29 out of the 42 participants of the World Cup for sport climbing. She also climbed up the charts and became the only Indian shining in the world ranking for the sport. Who was cheering for you the most in the audience?

Haha, my mom. My father doesn’t show his emotions at all. He always tries to encourage me with tough love. Even though people find it funny that I took up a sport being a girl, it didn’t affect my parents in any way. They have always appreciated me.

Though, I always feel that if there were more girls in the sport it would be fun. We would have some girl talks!

So, B. Com last year, right? What are your plans post this?

Yes, final year. I am trying to put all my concentration into studies, but it’s difficult since I get immense happiness from working out!

But, for the future, I have two things on mind. I either want to be a sports person or join the army. Either way, I want to contribute to my country in some way or the other.

Any competitions coming your way?

Yes, there’s the BBC (Bangalore Boulding Championship). That’s another direction I need to put all my focus in. About 30 people from India and 15 people from the Asian subcontinent will be participating in it.

Excited?

I don’t know! I’m just focusing. But every win makes my determination stronger.

First published on Jul 6, 2017.