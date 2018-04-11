Spinning Stories With His Photos, Arjun Kamath Is Protesting Against Taboos With His Art

“But hope comes to those who see beyond the suffering of the present,” combine this line with the most soul-stirring picture and you’ll see why I am such a big fan of photographer Arjun Kamath.

This picture is a part of his widely celebrated photo series called ‘Avani’ which is about a beautiful, humble and bold girl in the fictional village of Pravadh. We see her struggling to survive in a patriarchal world and how she strives to save her newborn baby girl- a story of love and sacrifice.

“I have always failed to understand as to why it is the victim who is shamed, insulted, blamed and given some ill-placed sympathy. It is an imbalance, an injustice in society but I can’t go fight with people. So, I decided to mold my frustration, my angst into something soul-stirring and use it in a constructive way to fight these deconstructive elements,” said Arjun.

And ‘Avani’ isn’t his only creation. Another one is ‘Coming Out’, where he depicts the LGBT community and how even something as pure as love is pitted against shallow ‘rights’ and ‘wrongs’ of society. Hailing from Bengaluru, Arjun is someone who can spin stories from his photos and if, one day, he compiles a novel or a series of novels out of them, well, I would be the first in line for a signed copy.

Well, that was me fangirling, how about you learning about this magical storyteller in his own words?

If I am not wrong, you were an engineering student before picking up photography as your career?

Like other Indians, who consider Medicine and Engineering as the most credible professions, I too went for the latter as my friends were opting it too. That notion of having company trumped my personal liking of it as a career. But soon I realized my heart wasn’t in it, I would constantly zone-out- I wasn’t excited about studying those subjects.

Oh, I totally understand that feeling. What did you do then, plan some major rebellion?

Haha! No, I started getting involved in extracurricular activities like quiz competitions, mad-ad, theatre and then a 10-day workshop in photography. It set me on the path of experimenting with my first camera (point and shoot canon) and boy! I was liking the results I was getting. I got better with time and fearless, mind you.

On my trip to Delhi, Bangalore, and Mussoorie, I took the camera with me and explored the world through it. It was way back in 2009. After the workshop was over, I put up those pictures on Facebook and I found that other people liked my pictures as well, just not my friends and family. For the first time in my life, I was getting genuine praise from strangers for my work and the best thing was that I actually fell in love with photography. Exploring people, emotions, colours through my lens and adding my own dimension to them- I can’t explain the feeling.

But this was a huge step, was your family supportive?

They were always with me, but they just wanted me to be cautious. Like when buying my first DSLR. They advised me not just rush into it and practice with my point-and-shoot camera first. But eventually, they realized that I was not playing the fool (we laugh) and voila! I got my first DSLR camera. Despite being an engineering student my parents allowed me to do what I loved, not forcing me to follow what the world thinks is right.

Well, family indeed is our constant support system. So, do you remember the very first picture you clicked?

Not the first one, my memory is in shambles here, but I do remember one of the very first pictures I took. It was in the old city market in Bangalore where there were two young boys selling fruits. Their laughing faces, their childish antics of throwing grapes at each other enamored me. Here we are, plagued by the smallest inconvenience and these kids were enjoying working under the sun. They were so happy that someone was taking their picture!

Aw! Oh well, I wanted to ask about the short stories that accompany your pictures, which convey the story beautifully on their own, so why do write as well?

They give a little more depth to the photos and are the building blocks to mount the pictures on. The pictures give your thoughts a place to start from and the stories add the perspective. They allow you to build the world around the scene depicted, making you feel as if you’re present there- very much a part of the moment portrayed in the photograph.

The wildlife held its breath as Alpana embraced Maitreyi; the girls had been in love for the longest time ever. And although the leafless trees stood like witches over their petite figures, they stood there undeterred. They had finally come out of the closet and now there was no looking back…

Some may find that they are unnecessary, that it’s absurd to add such long stories, but I say they are the body that the essence of the picture resides in.

But what strikes me as the most illogical is when people comment that how uncanny it is for a man to pen down what a woman thinks like.

So, what is your reply?

Well, I tell them that I gain this perspective from being close to my mother. She is not someone who is obliged to do the household chores but as an individual with her own thoughts, someone who gives her all for us. And that is every woman on this planet. You don’t have to be a woman to understand one but just willing enough to see her soul.

So true. Tell me, Arjun, how you come up with the ideas of your photo stories?

Like for ‘The Awakening,’ I had been coming across a lot of articles where young girls have been subjected to child labor, molested, sexually abused. She wishes to break free of her captors but is overpowered.

What if she actually possessed that kind of strength to choke them, break their teeth, crack their bones and bring them to their knees?

But how do you find models that fit your imaginary character sketches?

I always go with my instincts. I am so immersed in the story that when I look at a model I instinctively know whether they need to be in my project or not. Even if there is a upar-niche I know I’ll make it work.

You have countless fans (me being one of them), you must receive many messages that touch your heart?

I remember one in particular. It was in response to my short film ‘The Birthday Trip’ which highlights child sexual abuse. A girl messaged me, confiding that she had been sexually abused by her grandfather as a child and she hadn’t told anyone, not even her own family members. I was the person she decided to share the burden of her heart with, I felt honoured.

When ‘Coming out’ was released, a girl from Sri Lanka messaged me saying my story has given her the hope to at least consider telling her parents about herself and finally coming out of the closet.

It must feel amazing to impact lives positively. But what about negative feedback, have you ever gotten any?

Luckily, I have rarely received any negative feedback but I remember a guy who commented on my photo story, “Avani,’ saying ‘What bullshit is this?’ I didn’t even have to respond, within five minutes other people just bashed this man with comments, left right and center. The guy deleted his comment and ran away from there.

Haha! Serves him right. So, were you ever on the receiving of any of these social evils that you depict in your work?

Oh, yes. I had been a chubby kid while growing up and people who fail to understand that the concept of perfection doesn’t exist, would constantly shame me. Colour-shaming, fat-shaming, ‘you’re short’, etc is just falsely believing that you are somehow fitting the criteria of ‘perfect.’

Hard to break this myth. Well, is there another photo story in the making? *fingers crossed*

In fact, yes! I am working on a photo story ‘Prakriti’ and I think I love this project even more than I loved ‘Avani’ or ‘Coming Out.’ Rest is up to the audience.

Great! So, aspiring photographers must be eager to attain some pearls of wisdom from you. What is your message to them?

Keeping clicking more, ‘cause that’s how you keep improving as there is no magic formula, no shortcut. Secondly, don’t try and follow anyone’s path. I didn’t, because I know that everyone has to carve their own road or else you will flop tragically. Find yourself, look for ‘you.’