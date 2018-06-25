Spiderman Character ‘Silk’ To Get Her Own Movie As Sony Decides To Adapt Her Story

Oh, how we had rejoiced when Wonder Woman hit the screens. Finally, finally a solo female superhero film! Looks like we don’t need to wait another century or so for another one as Sony Pictures, along with producer Amy Pascal, is in the early stages of developing a movie based on the Marvel comic Silk, which centers on Korean-American superheroine Cindy Moon.



Last we saw the character, played by Tiffany Espensen, was in last year’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” produced by Pascal with Kevin Feige. Moon is part of the basic Peter Parker storyline. Like Spider-Man a.k.a Parker (whose classmate she is), she is also bitten by a radioactive spider. It gives her the ability to move at super speed and shoot webs out of her fingertips. Along with that she also gains an advanced Spider-Sense (known as Silk Sense). So, basically a female version of Spider-Man.

Whether Tiffany remains as ‘Silk’ in this film is yet to be seen, but one thing is for sure, we can add one more female superhero to our list.

