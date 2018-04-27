Specialist Shilpa Karkeraa Explains How Blockchain Will Change The Concept Of Managing Money

From being an independent entrepreneur to a power house hands-on developer, she has mastered the art of being an innovator in cutting-edge technologies.

Shilpa Karkeraa is the CEO & Founder of Myraa Technologies – an Artificial Intelligence Solutions Company. With high learning curves, she has nurtured a team of passionate innovators to build Classifiers, Recommendation Bots, Trading Engines used by over a million users. Solving global industrial challenges in India, the UK, and Singapore, she has created a high learning curve research ecosystem. Excerpts from a chat:

Could you start by giving us a small brief of Myraa Technologies?

Myraa Technologies was founded by me around 2 years back with a vision to create an innovations company as problem solvers with a very high learning curve. With an urge of research and experience towards building products, I started developing AI, Blockchain & Virtual Reality solutions. We solve challenges globally across Singapore, APAC, Europe, UK & USA in Manufacturing, Finance, Supply Chain, Art, Gaming, HR & Medical. With such customised solutions, we design patent-able technology that specializes in solving the major pain points in the industry.

What are some of the problems AI currently faces?

AI brings intuitive automation into the picture. There’s a lot of data captured in an unstructured format. And this data is given a structure with the help of AI. However, for process automation with AI, for eg. recommendation engines to be engineered, structured data is key. Thus, the main challenge for any problem to solve is data. The more the merrier!

What is your take on the popular notion that ‘AI is eliminating white collar jobs’?

AI is to assist human intelligence, taking it to the next level. It is a powerful tool while making decisions. Hence, on the contrary, it enhances and gives ease of working. Just like the industrial revolution, when machines were introduced, people thought it will take their jobs, but look where we are today.

One of the domains in Myraa Technologies is finance. Could you tell us more about how you integrate technologies with finance?

From the very beginning, finance has been a significant part of our journey. To start with, from structured data to creating relational value, to financial recommendations, predictive analytics to dashboards to the very interesting blockchains for Trade Finance, it has been a great experience solving these problems. Think about all the paperwork involved when one has to take a loan, or when one requires a recommendation for portfolio management or the export procedure for a trader to procure a bank guarantee or when the company has to identify financial fraudsters. Myraa Technologies has been solving these issues, hands-on!

What is your take on the boom in the blockchain technology? Is it a bubble that would burst, or is it here to stay?

I totally believe in Blockchains & the beauty of its architectural designs of distribution. In the previous era, everyone was slowly digitizing, now everyone owns the data. The blockchain is going to decentralize all these data points and information. So if you’re a part of the blockchain, it means that you are on a decentralized network, rather than just giving power to the platform or a single host. From the voting system to housing societies, all of it would be part of the blockchain. It’s going to change the concept of managing money, businesses & all activities in the world for the right reasons.

On the same lines of going digital, safety becomes a big concern. What do you think about this? The knowledge of blockchain and machine learning comes together to address this issue. Extending the encryption of user data going to the platform needs to happen. And this is where the decentralization and the encryption by blockchain comes in. So we are working on those problems right now. I believe the power to encrypt and secure should be in the hands of the customer in ways that the host platform cannot see or use it.

Considering these new technologies, what kind of awareness are you trying to create?

Having been the speaker at PyCon APAC, PyCon Hong Kong & several STTP programs for university, we are actively conducting workshops, hackathons, brainstorming sessions, product jams at colleges and offices. We’re actively trying to create a community of high learning curve individuals to learn cutting-edge technologies with us and hands-on implement them.

The IT is considered to be a very male-dominated industry. Have you felt any discrimination in your journey?

Not explicitly, but yes I have had to deal with conventional mental perspectives of people that come with various notions. It’s a mental barrier that everyone, male or female, has to break. I believe it holds true for any industry. And the only way to tackle this problem is to prove your worth by actions.

What drove you to entrepreneurship?

Being in the first batch of a newly started engineering college, a lot of initiatives have to be taken by students, faculties and all stakeholders. I made this opportunity a challenge to kick-start several initiatives in various fields from scratch. This gave me the confidence to spearhead in taking challenges, working with different companies with different people. While working at a Bay Area Startup, I faced certain biases that triggered me to grow aggressively towards my own company. From there, with a blend of global experiences in different industries, at 24, I was ready to start my company with clients, revenues, and a team!

What is the work culture at Myraa like?

At Myraa we do not have a reporting culture. The way of working here is pretty open, vocal & self-motivated. We are all driven by a passion for commercializing our research work. We have a very agile way of brainstorming and delegating the work. So the culture is a major crux of how a solution is delivered. The same resonates and extends to our customers.

Do you think there is a gap between the education and the industry requirements?

That is what I felt earlier or a perception that we all wrongly tend to have by default. But now that I am actively working with colleges and corporate alike, I do see a lot of initiatives taken by the colleges to fill this gap. So the colleges nowadays are trying aggressively to make sure that the students are ready.

I have met really passionate academicians that keep themselves very up-to-date, Principals & HoDs challenging themselves to yield higher results than mere examinations. Walk into any college, and you will be amused with the innovations in student projects. Though I cannot say this in the broader sense, definitely some initiatives have started, like hackathons, internships, faculty training programs, etc. Where there is a spark, a fire for innovation is soon to spread.

What is your one advice to entrepreneurs starting out in the tech world?

Emit confidence to strive to solve your customer’s challenges, with a commitment to reaching the finish line.