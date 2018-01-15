Speaking To BBC, Kalki Koechlin Boldly Points Out The Rampant Sexual Harassment In Bollywood

Last year, Hollywood went through an awakening of sorts when cases of sexual harassment were brought to light by women who spoke out with conviction. While the world accepted the presence of this evil in all sectors of life, Bollywood remained mum on the topic. Giving voice to the very silence, Kalki Koechlin spoke to the BBC in a video that was released on January 13.

Kalki is a gender rights activist and has, on many occasions, spoken about sexual abuse and her own experiences. She puts up the obvious truth here – that it’s your status in society which decides whether your plight is worth any concern or not.

“If you are a celebrity and you talk about it, it only becomes a shocking headline,” she says in the video.

She explains that it is the fear of ruining their career that forces a woman to not reveal what she went through. “You’re dealing with hundreds of people throwing their opinions at you. It can really shake a person emotionally.”



It is mostly the newcomers, without a solid support system, who are exploited by those in power. From being body-shamed to being hit on, they have to bear it all silently. Kalki wants men to finally recognize these issues and stand with women.

You can catch the entire interview here: