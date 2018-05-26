Sowmya Rajendran Explains What It’s Like To Be A Film Reviewer In South India

Journalist Sowmya Rajendran didn’t become a Film Reviewer because she loved cinema. She started writing because some films made her angry.

As she sprang into a new career, she focused more on South-Indian films which were never written about from a woman’s perspective. “Directors who are revered, films which have attained the status of classics – looking at how these narratives have often let down their women characters so badly, I began to question their status of being sacrosanct,” Sowmya writes.

She remembers watching South-Indian films as the only woman in the theatres, which means witnessing the way men would behave when the male actors ‘ticks off a woman on screen for wearing a certain dress or behaving in a certain way.’ She says, “It involves feeling isolated as the theatre explodes in cheers and you take the response personally – because these are the dreadful statements that have governed your life for the most part and here they are again, amplified and applauded on screen. It involves planning strategies to get inside the theatre and out, without anyone grabbing your ass.”

As Sowmya’s works started receiving appreciation, online trolls showed up on her social media accounts. She was told by men how she ‘should watch a film as a film’ and not criticise it. Apparently, these men loved the sexist stories and wanted her to take the reviews down.

She remarks, “There were also many men who would not read what I’d written but would “inform” me about cinema because they assumed I wouldn’t know this already (even if the article or review already spoke about it – but then, who reads the entire piece?). Then there were those who’d say I didn’t know enough about “technical” issues – after I read a few of these comments, I took the effort to analyze if male reviewers went into great detail about a film’s technicalities. They did not. Beyond saying “cinematography super” or “this shot was mass”, they really did not have to say anything more.”

In spite of all the negativity, Sowmya believes that the chauvinistic-mindset is slowly changing as there are more women writers stepping into the industry these days.

Throwing some light on the thin line that separates feminism and fangirling, she describes, “I don’t depend on the cinema industry for my bread and butter. While I enjoy interviewing stars and trying to understand the creative process behind a film, I’m not enamoured by the film industry. Of course, I’ve had my fangirl moments but I’m clear that I will not compromise on what I will write and how I will write it because I’m afraid I will upset industry people. This is a tightrope that many mediapersons working in the entertainment field have to walk – you cannot be too honest and hope to keep getting the big interviews and invites to special screenings. I sympathise with them but don’t see myself as part of the same crowd.”

h/t: The New Minute

image source