Southeast Asia’s First LGBTQ Video Streaming Service, GagaOoLala, Plans To Enter India This Year

The Taipei-based company, GagaOoLala, Southeast Asia’s first LGBTQ-focused online video streaming service, is planning on expanding to India this year. The name GagaOoLala is a combination of two slang phrases used in Taiwan for gay people.

The company was founded by Portico Media in 2017, which also runs the Queermosa Awards and the Taiwan International Queer Film Festival. Currently, GagaOoLala is available in 13 countries across Southeast Asia- Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Indonesia, Malaysia, The Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

Calling it the ‘perfect time’, GagaOolala’s founder Jay Lin said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the improved Internet services in India along with the payment technologies.

“It’s a very exciting territory for us … In India, we are hoping to not just stream our service but also find local producers and directors that we can collaborate with,” added Lin.

The site has 150 K registrations and has a regular monthly fee of $6.99. “In order to survive, we need subscriptions and revenue but at the same time we want to bring in movies that don’t just entertain but educate and make an impact in politics and policy,” said Lin.

