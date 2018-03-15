South Indian Actor Lakshmi Wants To Move Towards A World Where We Won’t Need Feminists

I have often seen women shy away when it comes to boldly standing up to patriarchy, and the ones who dare to do so have to face the critical comments of people. But still, they refuse to let go of their path, not letting the negativity of others influence their confidence. And one such name is Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli.

It has been four years since Lakshmi has been a theatre and film actor in the South Indian film industry. But she became a common name after her 18-minute short film Lakshmi was released, directed by Sarjun KM.

The film follows the story of a woman, Lakshmi, where she is in an abusive marriage as her husband treats her as a cook, caretaker, and toy for his pleasure. He is even shown to have an affair. Living this life, it was during her train journeys to her work, that she meets a stranger with whom she shares a hesitant smile and ends up going to his home for a night.

Lakshmi – Short Film | Sarjun KM | Sundaramurthy KS | Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Nandan, Leo Presenting “Lakshmi” – Tamil Short Film ; Starring Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Nandan, Leo in lead roles. Directed by Sarjun KM & Music by Sundaramurthy KS.

Here we see a woman breaking the rules set by society for once to find happiness but as always, challenging the patriarchal mindset received a lot of criticism on social media.

From memes to hate comments, Lakshmi was asked how she could play the part of an Indian woman who does not ‘put up’ with the husband, no matter what.

“I feel it is not fair to say that it is okay if men do certain things but SO not okay if women do the same. There were full-length feature films where men played the role I portrayed… and that was completely accepted by society. But when it was a female playing that role everyone had an issue. Ab Laugh Naari!” she said.

And till today, she remains undeterred by it all, “Let us move towards a world where there won’t be any feminists because there we won’t need them, for we would’ve attained gender equality and all will be well again!”

