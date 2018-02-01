South Indian Actor Amala Paul Filed Complaint Against Man Who Asked Her For Sexual Favours

Amala Paul, the South Indian actor who made her Tamil debut in Myna and has worked on projects such as Thaandavam and Amma Kanakku, filed a sexual harassment complaint on Wednesday. The incident took place while she was rehearsing in Chennai for her upcoming show in Malaysia.

She said that she was asked for a ‘sexual favour’ by an unidentified man and suspects that the man has inside contacts. “When I had gone to do dance rehearsal, a man spoke to me unpleasantly, like he was conducting a trade. I was very shocked. I was very humiliated. That’s why I immediately came to complain to the police station,” said Amala Paul and confessed to reporters that she has been feeling very unsafe after since it happened.

“I feel extremely unsafe. Someone involved at the event has only given this information,” she added. Amala further said that she refuses to keep silent about it all as if such things can happen to a celebrity than it can happen to anyone.

In India, where sexual harassment cases are on the rise, there is a dire need for such bold actions against sexual predators.

