Soumya Swaminathan Appointed As WHO’s Chief Scientist

An Indian Pediatrician and Clinical Scientist known for her work in Tuberculosis, Soumya Swaminathan was the first Indian to hold the position of Deputy Director General of Programmes at the World Health Organization for a year and a half.

In a revamp of its senior management structure, she will now be the chief scientist in the new division created to strengthen WHO’s core scientific work and ensure the quality and consistency of WHO’s norms and standards. The aim of this division is also to create new career opportunities for scientists.

Swaminathan is the daughter of MS Swaminathan who was considered the father of India’s Green Revolution. She has been a leading researcher on HIV and Tuberculosis and was also the director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research and Secretary, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health.

Apart from this, Swaminathan has worked on public health on various global platforms such as WHO, UN, Lancet, UNICEF, UNDP, and World Bank.

On her new position, Swaminathan said, “This newly created position of chief scientist will give me an opportunity to strengthen WHO’s core normative work, promote research on public health priorities and strengthen health research capacity in countries including on ethics, and accelerate access to digital technologies to improve health.”

H/T: The Wire