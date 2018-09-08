Soumya Sadanandan On Doing Absolute Justice To Her Directorial Debut

Soumya Sadanandan, an engineer by profession, was in a well-paying job when passion took over and she gave up her job to become a filmmaker.

She started her career in films as an assistant director in Cinema Company and then went on to work on films like Idavappathi, Jawan of Vellimala and Olapeepi. Her documentary Chembai: My Discovery of a Legend gathered critical acclaim and got a special mention in the non-feature film category at the 64th National Film Awards.

The zealous woman is now all set with her directorial debut, Mangalyam Thanthunanena, with Nimisha and Kunchacko Boban in the lead. With the debut, Soumya will get in the league of a select group of women directors in Malayalam cinema.

Roy and Clara are the central characters in Soumya’s film. They have an arranged marriage. While Clara hails from a well-to-do family and is vigilant about money issues, Roy is reckless and her exact opposite. The going gets tough when Roy loses his job and starts struggling with bank loans and financial troubles. How he deals with the situation forms the central narrative.

In a recent interaction with The Hindu, when asked if she feels unnerved owing to the weight of expectations, she confidently answered, “Not really. I have confidence in my product.”

Soumya has waited for a long time for the film to release and now that it is almost done, she freely talks about the challenges. She shares, “I got the story four years ago. I took it to many producers and tried to approach several artists, but nothing happened for long. So before you ask whether I had to face challenges as a woman filmmaker, I want to say that the biggest challenge was in being a newcomer. Being a woman wasn’t an issue at all.”

Mangalyam Thanthunanena is a family drama laced with a generous dose of humour. “It is a simple, straightforward story about a husband and wife, Roy (Kunchacko Boban) and Clara (Nimisha); there are no twists whatsoever,” says Soumya.

Explaining how the title goes with the storyline, she says, “Maangalyam Thanthunanena means the sacred and auspicious thread or the mangalyasutram and it is the beginning of a Sanskrit verse recited in Vedic marriage rituals. The groom recites the same while tying the thread around the bride’s neck. The entire verse is a pledge and blessing, proclaiming that the thread is the foundation of their togetherness. The film resonates with the meaning of the verse. The title is more familiar to the Malayali audience as a line from the peppy pre-wedding song from Bangalore Days and so you can expect plenty of fun moments too.”

Speaking on the journey of heading the film’s production, she says, “Surprisingly, I was very calm when we had the puja prior to the shoot. It was the moment I had been waiting for, but, I wasn’t overwhelmed. Even when we finished the shoot, I was at peace with myself. Since the film was with me for so many years, I knew what I wanted. In fact, Tony [Madathil, who wrote the story and screenplay] and I reworked the script several times, because it is not easy to make something simple and at the same time captivating. My job was to translate what was written on paper into visual language. When I finished the shoot, I felt that I had done justice to that process; maybe, that’s why I was calm about everything.”

However, she also feels that teamwork is integral to good cinema. “The skeleton of a film is the script and I am a director who expects each and every person to contribute towards the film. That is what I did in Mangalyam… because I had so many experienced artists in the crew. I just had to give them their space, letting them understand their character instead of trying to act out each scene for them,” she says.

Soumya adds, “The viewers will be able to relate to all the characters. There are many real-life situations minus any glam factor. Since I wanted a fresh pair, I roped in Chackochan and Nimisha. Nimisha has already proved her credentials. And I think this will be one of Chackochan’s best performances.”

