Souad Abderrahim Becomes The First Female Mayor Of Tunis

The capital of Tunisia has elected its first-ever female mayor. She is Souad Abderrahim, a 53-year-old woman who ran as an independent.

Abderrahim dedicated her victory to every woman who’s struggled to reach the senior positions. She said, “I dedicate this win to all Tunisians and all women who have struggled to be in such senior positions.”

Here are some facts about the leader:

Before she decided to enter politics, she worked at a pharmaceutical firm. Shortly after the country’s 2011 Arab Spring movement, she was elected to the Constituent Assembly of Tunisia where she served until 2014. For four years, she’s been a member of Ennahda’s policy-making committee. In this election, she’s beaten Kamel Idir, the candidate of the Nidaa Tounes party of President Beji Caid Essebsi.

During her acceptance speech, the new Mayor said her priority will be to change the face of Tunis by getting rid of the massive infrastructure waste that will require to correct the disposal services.

It is interesting to see Tunisia slowly forming new city councils so more women can come forward and join the local elections. So far, women made up 47 % of those elected in the recent local polls.

Many leaders from around the world are congratulating Abderrahim. One Twitter user wrote, “A historic day for Tunisia ― the first Arab country to enshrine women’s rights into law ― especially for Tunisian women. A new era for our democracy and huge challenges to serve our nation. Congratulations to Souad Abderrahim and to all Tunisians!”

Activist Amira Yahyaoui Tweeted, “First woman in history to be ELECTED mayor of an Arab Capital, and that changes everything, especially the power of such a success.”