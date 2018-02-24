Sophie Trudeau Talks About Girls’ Nutrition At The Launch Of “She’ll Grow Into It” Campaign

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s India trip with his family is quite the talk of the nation right now but it is his wife Sophie Trudeau who is garnering the most attention with her progressive ideas and talks on women’s education and empowerment and also for the élan with which she is carrying off all the Indian outfits.

Sophie has been a media student and also a former TV host and is way more than just the wife of the Canadian PM. She is now a women’s rights activist and is also a public speaker. We can clearly decipher her zeal for the cause by following her public engagements in India and her speeches on women’s empowerment.

She launched the Asian component of the Nutrition International’s “She’ll Grow into it” Campaign on Thursday and seized the opportunity to talk about nutrition and the importance of focussing on girls’ nutrition. Nutrition International is a Canadian non-profit organization that works in the direction of tackling problems pertaining to malnutrition in many Asian and African nations. The organization intends to work and intervene in the areas of nutrition education, health worker training, fortification and combating anemia.

Sophie got to the core of the problem as she said, “The core of the problem needs to be addressed, which begins with nutrition in the earliest phase of our lives.” She also urged everyone to become aids for girls’ betterment as she said: “We as a world are responsible for our (girls) security, education and potential to bloom so that they grow up to become amazing girls and women.”

Sophie also visited Sophia College for Women, in South Mumbai last week where she talked about gender equality as she said “Being able to acknowledge the true value of women is not a sign of weakness, but strength. A man has full potential to become strong, courageous and fearless but [he] also has the same potential to become tender and compassionate.” She also shared what Canadian government is doing to ensure and endorse gender equality. “The Government of Canada is committed to upholding gender equality in all sectors. There is an equal number of males and females in the Cabinet and girls were doing a good job in education and academics,” said Sophie.

It was earlier this month when Rituparna Chatterjee started a thread on Twitter discussing the food sexism prevalent in Indian families and it went viral as a number of women came forward to narrate their poignant stories of food sexism. The “She’ll Grow into it” Campaign aims to target the same practice by challenging social norms.

