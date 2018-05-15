‘Soorma’ Motion Poster Introducing Taapsee Pannu As Athlete Harpreet Gets Released

A motion poster of Soorma, the sports film which is based on hockey legend Sandeep Singh, has been released. The poster features Taapsee Pannu and introduces her as athlete Harpreet aka Preet.

The poster refers to the character of Taapsee as “A daughter, a sportsperson, a brave spirit.” She is sporting an India jersey in the poster. Taapsee took to Instagram earlier today to share the poster.

She shared it along with a caption: “For my undying love for sports and my country. Meet Harpreet aka Preet – a person who believes in pushing boundaries on as well as off the field! Know her story on 13th July.”

Here is Taapsee’s Instagram post:

The film’s tagline says that it is “The Greatest Comeback Story of the Hockey Legend Sandeep Singh”. Sandeep Singh, a former captain of the Indian national hockey team was wheelchair bound for 2 years owing to a paralysis that resulted from an accidental gunshot in 2006. The film Soorma is based on Singh’s comeback into the game. Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh plays the role of Sandeep in the movie.

Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd has produced the biopic and it would hit the screens on July 13.