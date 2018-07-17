Soon To Strut International Runways, Rajasthan Model Kiyara Shares Her Makeup Routine

From Rajasthan’s small town Sangaria to Mumbai to now set to slay at International runways is model Kiyara Sandhu. The 19-year-old model’s confidence and passion have made her reach places and with the contract that she signed last year with international modeling agency – IMG Models, she only aims to fly higher.

The model’s two-year contract with the agency states that she has worldwide representation in Paris, Milan, New York, London, and Sydney. It is the same agency that made models like Gigi Hadid and Miranda Kerr global supermodels.

At the national front, she has already walked for Nikhil Thampi and Ritu Kumar.

The teenage star recently shared her makeup and skincare routine with Vogue India. The first rule that she follows is to hydrate herself well and eat well. “I think the basics are very important—stay hydrated and be aware of what you eat. I really believe your skin is the mirror for what you eat and how you live,” she said.

Other than that, she doesn’t skip her night care routine. She shared, “I always clean my face with Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water and apply a nourishing night cream.”

Speaking of her makeup routine, she said she keeps it basic and minimal. “My first lessons in makeup were from my agency IMG Models. They taught me to be light-handed but to emphasise my eyes and cheekbones,” shared Kiyara.

The trends that she doesn’t like: Plucking eyebrows and contouring. “Contouring doesn’t flatter anyone and complicates your look,” Kiyara exclaimed.

And, when she’s stressed, she turns to photography, animals, and nature.

She loves powerful beauty looks, whether reviving the cat eye because it makes her feel like a superhero or chanelling the femme fatale vibe at the New York Fashion Week.

H/T: Vogue India