Soon To Be Mommy Sania Mirza Wants Her Child’s Surname To Be Mirza-Malik

In an adorable post, tennis player Sania Mirza made her first baby announcement. Mirza-Malik is on the way for tennis star Sania and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik. The new addition to the family caught everybody’s attention with the surname that mentions both mama and papa.

When, on Monday morning, Mirza announced her pregnancy, it took social media by a storm of happiness and excitement. Just last month, Sania and Shoaib had shared that whenever they plan, they want a daughter, and Sania shared that she would want her child’s surname to be Mirza-Malik.

#BabyMirzaMalik 👶🏽❤️ @daaemi 155.7k Likes, 3,855 Comments – Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Instagram: “#BabyMirzaMalik 👶🏽❤️ @daaemi”

Sania said, “Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about it and we have decided that whenever we have a child, the child will have Mirza-Malik as a surname and not just Malik. So that’s where we stand as a family including my husband. He (Shoaib) actually wants a daughter.”

#MirzaMalik ❤️ 👶🏼 15.5k Likes, 872 Comments – Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) on Instagram: “#MirzaMalik ❤️ 👶🏼”

The 31-year-old tennis champ Sania married Pakistan cricketer Malik back in 2010 in Hyderabad. After being married for eight years, the couple is ready to welcome their first child.

H/T: Indian Express