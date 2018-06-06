Soon To Be 101, Dr. Sivaramakrishna Iyer Padmavati Is India’s First And Oldest Cardiologist

Meet India’s first and oldest cardiologist, 100-year-old Dr. Sivaramakrishna Iyer Padmavati, the founder of the National Heart Institute in Delhi which she still goes to every day. She also led to the establishment of the first cardiac clinic and cath lab at the Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi, and founded the All India Heart Foundation in Delhi. Long list, eh? Well, it is nowhere near ending!

Dr. Padmavati was born in 1917 in Burma and in 1941 her family fled to Coimbatore during World War II. In an era when cardiology was an unknown territory, she decided to study medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital and Harvard Medical College in the US along with cardiology pioneers Dr. Helen Taussig and Dr. Paul Dudley White, respectively.

“I pursued cardiology because there were very few courses available to women when I went to college, unlike today,” she said. In 1952, she returned to India. Apart from her already mentioned contributions to the field of cardiology, she also led to the initiation of India’s first Doctorate of Medicine in Cardiology and set up cardiology departments at the prestigious Maulana Azad Medical College, GB Pant Hospital, etc.

In 1967, she was honored with the Padma Bhushan and in 1992, with the Padma Vibhushan. Till date, she continues to work with no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

H/T: The Better India