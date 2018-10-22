Sony Removes Anu Malik As Indian Idol Judge Amidst Multiple Sexual Harassment Allegations

On Sunday, music composer Anu Malik announced that he will be taking a break from the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 10’ following multiple sexual harassment allegations against him. He took the decision after the television network, Sony, asked him to vacate his position after singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit, along with two other anonymous budding singers, accused him of sexual misconduct.

Denying the allegations, Malik’s lawyer has said that the #MeToo movement is being used for his client’s “character assassination.”

Singer Alisha Chinai has also come forward in support of the women who have accused Malik and said, “Every word said and written about Anu Malik is true.” She hopes that they find peace and closure in their lives now that they have come out with the truth.

Back in the 1990s, Alisha Chinai had filed a sexual harassment suit against Malik and even got a restraining order against him. But after she filed a complaint against him, she disappeared from the industry to deal with the trauma of what she had gone through.

A music composer has claimed that many times such incidents of sexual harassment took place in Malik’s house in the presence of his wife and daughter. And the sole reason that his unpleasant behavior continued was that producers and filmmakers like Sajid Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, J. P. Dutta, Gulzar, and Rakeysh Mehra chose to work with him despite being aware of his misdeeds.

H/T: The Times Of India