Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Is a Heartfelt, Valiant Effort To Bring LGBT Stories To Bollywood

Boy meets girl, they fall in love, their parents disapprove, some other issues happen, everything gets resolved, and they live happily ever after. For years, Bollywood has told us this story in various versions, and we’ve lapped it up. With Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, director Shelly Chopra and writer Gazal Dhaliwal try to tell us a different, but just as real, love story.

Sweety Chaudhary (Sonam K Ahuja) is a shy, introverted young woman living in Moga, Punjab, with her doting father Balbir (Anil Kapoor) and overbearing brother Babloo (Abhishek Duhan). It seems like a regular, happy, affluent Punjabi family – where marrying a Muslim boy is the worst thing a girl can do – until you realise that Sweety is hiding a secret big enough to supposedly destroy the entire family – she’s in love with a woman. When she tells this to besotted playwright Sahil Mirza (Rajkummar Rao), who considers Sweety his muse, he dissolves into laughter. As do some of the audience in the theatre. But in the second half, the film works towards building empathy and compassion for the protagonist while tackling the many issues that come with a person coming out in India.

This story is as much about love between two women as it is about the love a woman shares with her immediate family. Sweety’s relationship with her father is the heart of the film, which is why the big scenes of betrayal and acceptance feel so raw and real. Sweety has a tumultuous relationship with her brother. He loves her and wants to look out for her but only on his terms. He’s trying to save her from herself, from this ‘disease’. The realistic dialogue and easy-breezy tone of the screenplay lend authenticity to these characters and their dynamic, and the actors elevate it further with their performances.

Sonam is quite winsome as Sweety, understated yet carrying a strength that comes with having to become your own guardian against the unaccepting world. Anil evokes nostalgia because of the film’s title and because his charm refuses to waver. He has an entire track where he wants to be a world-class chef but couldn’t pursue his dream because his mother thought cooking was not a man’s job. He steals moments throughout the day where he can tweak and twist the dishes being made in his own kitchen. He finds a kindred spirit in Juhi Chawla’s Chhatro, a delightful divorcee who runs a catering service but desperately wants to be a ‘mind-shattering’ actor. Scenes with their admittedly endearing flirtation sometimes seem like a cop out though, like the director wanted to keep shifting focus to this heterosexual couple.

The supporting cast also includes Brijendra Kala, Seema Pahwa, and Kanwaljeet Singh, who have relatively little to do, but steal every single scene they are in. Together, they make a believable, adorable little world where you want everything to become okay for everyone.

The big twist in the love story – the same-sex couple – was revealed in the trailer, so it seemed like an odd choice for the film to extend the suspense over Sweety’s ‘secret’. The time spent there could perhaps have been used elsewhere more judiciously. Romcoms in India are not new, but mainstream lesbian romcoms are rarest of the rare. Which perhaps explains why the film sometimes feels as timid as Sweety, in scenes between her and her girlfriend, where they kiss each other’s hands and run along corridors, but never indulge in more than that, even though Indians are finally somewhat okay with watching intimacy on screen. But it is because of this restraint, rather than in spite of it, that the film might reach the masses. It’s 2019, but as a country, we still have miles to go in terms of accepting the LGBT community. If the portrayal of this lesbian romance was even a little bolder, audiences might have outright rejected it. Here, they were compelled to give it a chance because of the sorted, deliberate way in which this storyline was handled.

Rajkummar doesn’t miss a beat throughout the film, and his Sahil gets to be the saviour of Sweety by organising a play and changing the way now just Sweety’s family, but her entire town thinks about homosexuality. The line between ally and saviour is repeatedly blurred in these scenes, but eventually, Sweety takes over and stands up for herself. It might look overly simplistic they way everything is wrapped up in the end, and it is, but one film can only do so much. It manages to bring homosexuality to mainstream Bollywood – and not in a way Dostana did – and that seems like a win at this point. Hopefully, this is the start of more diverse storytelling in Bollywood.