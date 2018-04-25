Sonam Kapoor Thinks Spending A Bomb On Weddings Is Crass And Prefers A Simple Celebration

Our parents start saving for our weddings probably since we are conceived because they are that important. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that a lifetime’s savings are spent on one event, but does that really make sense? Sonam Kapoor thinks it’s complete nonsense.

Rumours of the actor’s wedding with long-time beau Anand Ahuja have been doing rounds for months now but there has been no confirmation from either side. Earlier today when Sonam was asked to confirm the wedding news at her upcoming movie Veere Di Wedding’s trailer launch event, she replied, “All in good time.”

We’ll have to wait and see when she ties the knot but we can expect a low-key wedding as that’s what she wants. She was recently in Dubai attending an event of a luxury brand for which she is the ambassador and on being asked about her views on Big Fat India Weddings, she stated, “I think there is too much money spent; it’s all very crass, and I would rather give that money away. I’d rather have a wedding at home than anywhere else. I think it’s important to do all the rituals, but I don’t believe in spending all that money, I find it disgusting and very wasteful, and I’m not okay with that at all.”

Coming from the glamour world where it’s all about glitz and showbiz, it’ll be a huge step to see an A-lister celebrate a simple wedding and will set the right example. Sonam added that she looks forward to living a happy marriage rather than celebrating a lavish wedding. She said, “I think the whole idea of a marriage is more appealing to me than a wedding.”

