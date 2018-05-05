Sonam Kapoor Spills The Beans On How She Glides Through Cannes In Style

If there is an Indian actor who can be called an authority on all things Cannes it has to be Sonam Kapoor.

In her eight-year journey at Cannes Film festival, Sonam has never failed to surprise us and leave us wanting for more. Be it the Ralph & Russo gown in dazzling cobalt blue or the floral Dolce and Gabbana that made her look like she had jumped out of a fairytale, Sonam has always given us a reason to look forward to her Cannes appearance.

Be it any designer, the stunner, like Lord Byron would put it, always manages to “walk in beauty” and certainly grace. But that doesn’t mean that she has no favorites. The Hindu reported her commenting on her taste in designers: “I love designers who aren’t very commercial and are avant-garde, be it Jean Paul Gaultier or Masaba Gupta.”

She also shared that her sister, confidant and stylist Rhea Kapoor is all set with a choice of breathtaking albeit “completely confidential ensembles” for this year’s Cannes. This year’s Cannes appearance, however, is going to be extra special as Sonam would be taking off for the French Riviera town right after her wedding festivities. Now that’s just one more reason to impatiently anticipate her red carpet appearance!

Though Sonam lives by all things fashion and she makes it a point to do it her own way and not lose her personality to it. She shares, “You shouldn’t have to present a version of what you’re expected to be, on social media or in magazines.”

An ardent follower of Audrey Hepburn, Sonam doesn’t shy away from following contemporary fashion as well. She says, “I keep an eye out for Tilda Swinton, she’s amazing. Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Kruger, too, are some of the most amazing style icons we have today, who don’t conform to trends or ideals.”

While fashion is the major reason that attracts the fashionista to Cannes it certainly is not the only one. The Film festival brings together the who’s who of the film industry from around the world and Sonam makes it a point to meet new people every year.

She says, “Taking advantage of that is important because the world is so small now, and making India more relevant at Cannes is part of my movement. It’s exciting to meet your counterparts.”

While attending Cannes Sonam ensures to have her off-duty hours as much fun and fashionable as her red carpet appearances. But what does she do, you ask? Well, she dresses up in breezy mint blue Masaba and looks out for scrumptious vegetarian food.

“Having done Cannes for eight years, it’s hard to impress a vegetarian like me. I used to not find a lot to eat there in the first few years because I’d be there for a couple of days; I was basically living off French fries and toast. If I asked people for vegetarian options, I’d get weird looks. The world, though, has globalised and become more vegetarian and vegan-friendly now,” she says while recommending Le Café by Vesuvio for their indulgent spreads.

Also, do in France as French do and thus she raids her favorite fashion brand stores. L’Antiquaire et la Mode, a boutique on Rue Hélène Vagliano, which offers collectors edition pieces from Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent and American Vintage on Rue d’Antibe are some of her favorite haunts.

Amidst the hectic schedule, Sonam makes it a point to get some pampering and relaxation. She shares, “You have to make time for yourself, whatever is happening. It’s all a part of that philosophy of being your authentic self.”

But that is not all. The beauty has learned her shares of life lessons as well at Cannes. “It has taught me how to let things go. I’m not a stresser, as I love to live in the present. I don’t care about what people think; thick skin is important when you’re in public eye. You must have an intrinsic sense of self,” shares Sonam.

H/T: The Hindu