Sonam Kapoor Smart Tips For Ignoring Trolls Are Perfect For Opinionated Women

Tired of trolls? Does your heart ache to see mindless people trolling you right, left, and centre hiding behind anonymous profiles?

Don’t worry, ‘cause the proudly opinionated actor Sonam Kapoor has five amazing tips, published on Bombay Times, on how to train your mind and heart to stop being affected by them. Here they are:

Do not give a s**t to what nameless, faceless people say because they are obviously cowards.

If they wanted to comment on you, they wouldn’t do it anonymously.

Usually, they are fake profiles who are hired to write such stuff by whoever. I don’t know! Report them. Block them.

You should also know that because you are relevant, they’re talking about you — good or bad.

And finally, just be positive and happy knowing that there are people who love you for who you are.

Sonam has been attacked by trolls numerous times – sometimes for her experimental AF fashion sense and sometimes for her opinions. But, like a true warrior, she has never let them deter her from speaking her mind. According to Bombay Times, in a leading daily’s column, she said, “The trolls can be sexist and judgmental but I know I’m smart and capable of expressing an opinion. I’m a successful woman, a feminist, a humanist, a national award winner and I say this with a great sense of pride and satisfaction: I get to live a fairy tale life every single day. I walk the international stage, I’m an avid reader with a library full of books, I am a consumer of news, an engaged Indian and so very capable of having a discussion on any issue, with anyone. Just because I’m an actor, it doesn’t mean I can’t have an opinion.”

