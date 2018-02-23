Sonam Kapoor Shuts Down A Journalist For Trying To Pit Her Against Deepika Padukone

Sonam Kapoor at a recent event for United Colors of Benetton shut down a reporter for asking a question that slyly pitted her against Deepika Padukone and owned the moment as she called out a practice that has been long prevalent in the film industry.

Sonam Kapoor had reposted a video of Deepika Padukone, among many videos of other celebrities, supporting her film Padman and the cause that it advocated. A reporter asked her if she had deliberately deleted the video as it couldn’t be accessed on her Instagram. Sonam clarified that it was because of a technical glitch that the video couldn’t be seen and requested all the media people to stop the habit to trying to sniff a controversy and foul play when there was indeed none.

“I can’t imagine a woman is asking me these questions…do you not like other women? Don’t create controversy where there is none. I expect a woman to support other women, not create these situations. So support other women, so we can all move forward,” said Sonam as she schooled the journalist.

It was last week when one of my male friends after witnessing a fight between his mom and aunt asked me what is wrong with you women? why can’t you take each other? I told him that there was nothing wrong with us women, it is wrong with you all who are constantly pitting against each other to extract your share of power and humour from the tension.

I remember noticing as a kid how my cousin’s grandparents would deliberately make it a matter of competition among their three daughters-in-law so that they never get united against anything wrong being done to them and keep pampering the old couple so as to remain at the number one spot which they made each of them believe that she was on.

This pitting of women against each other has become so deep-rooted in our culture that many a time we do it even without realizing that we have done it. What Sonam did must have been a jolt to the reporter. After all, enough is enough and sorry Frailty, but I refuse to accept that thy name is woman!

H/T: Vagabomb