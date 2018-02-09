Sonam Kapoor On The Cover Of ‘Brides Today’ Is The Very Definition Of A Stunning Bride
- IWB Post
- February 9, 2018
The wedding season is in full swing and those hunting for their perfect bridal look can take inspiration for the gorgeous Sonam Kapoor.
The February covers of Brides Today magazine are out, and dare I say, Sonam looks breathtaking in both the looks. *starry-eyed*
Posing with fashion designer Anamika Khanna, with the words ‘I DO’, on the cover, Sonam is a sight to behold in a red embroidered corset style blouse and a voluminous lehenga, with floral embroidery and ivory floral applique details on it.
Sonam is a smart fashionista, so on the other cover, she poses in Western wedding attire with designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo, decked up in a sheer nude beaded gown, encrusted with crystals. Unsurprisingly, she nails this look, too.
With speculation around her getting hitched to long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja at an all-time high, it is safe to say that when, and if, she decides to get married, she will make a stunning bride.
