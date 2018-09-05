Sonam Kapoor On Her Current Reads, Love For Classics, And All Things Books

“I do believe something very magical can happen when you read a good book,” says J.K. Rowling and isn’t that every bit true? Well, Sonam Kapoor certainly agrees.

In a recent conversation with Elle India, Sonam answered some interesting questions that gave away her love and fascination for books. She shared fun facts during the interaction like how, as a kid, she aspired to be a librarian just so she could be around books.

Interesting, isn’t it? Read on for more:

On her current read

“Because of Anthony Bourdain’s passing, I’m re-reading Kitchen Confidential again. I enjoyed it the first time and I’m enjoying it again. I was trying to understand him better. His death was a huge shock to me.”

On her love for classics

“I love the writing, it’s very descriptive, entertaining, and at the same time, there’s a romance to it. Whether it’s a Moby Dick or a Jane Eyre. There’s a rhythm to the way they’re written and it completely transports you to another world. I also really like fantasy fiction.”

On her favorite fantasy fiction reads

“Off the top of my head, I like Stardust (by Neil Gaiman), I love Lord of the Rings (by JRR Tolkien), and when I was much younger, the Harry Potter series (by JK Rowling).”

On her favorite couple from literature

“Does it have to be a happy couple? I want to say Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth (from Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice) but it’s so boring. Okay, this is a really difficult question. But I do like Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth a lot.”

On bonding with her husband Anand Ahuja over books

“My husband reads but he is into non-fiction and philosophy, so we bond over philosophy. He reads about business… but he’s a slow reader. I finish about five books a month on an average. I have very bad eye-sight because of it.”

On the books that had a lasting impression on her

“The Pregnant King by Devdutt Pattanaik and Being Hindu by Hindol Sengupta. Especially in a time when there are so many polarising views on so many different things. It’s important to read books which have correct knowledge about Hinduism and what Indian culture was like back then.”

On the books that she grew up reading

“I read all of Nancy Drew (by Carolyn Keene), all of Enid Blyton’s books — The Famous Five, The Secret Seven — and even Hardy Boys (by Franklin W Dixon). I was 12 or 13 then.”

On the author she would like to have dinner with someday

“Rabindranath Tagore. Because he knew India when it was trying to be utopia. I just want to understand what people like him, Sarojini Naidu, etc, wanted India to look like. I love my country. And I feel like the people who built India at the beginning with their literature, art, and political views had a certain outlook and design for what they wanted India to be. And I think we’ve lost our way very badly at this point. I would love to speak to them and ask what do they look at India as — is it the utopia they thought it would be?”

H/T: Elle India