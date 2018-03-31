Sonam Kapoor Believes Fashion Industry Projects Women Better Than Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor, whose pyjamas become a trend too, recently said how she has never cared how she looks. “I really don’t give a s**t about the way I am looking,” said Kapoor in a recent interview.

The actress in an interview revealed how she generally just has fun with her outfits and plays along. She stated, “I do it because I like dressing up. I appreciate it like an art. This is a hobby, an interest. I am not manufacturing this image. It comes naturally.” She even advised the young blood to be themselves and embrace their style rather than following somebody else’s. She urged, “Create your own niche instead of marching to someone else’s beat.”

When asked if fashion magazines and the industry in whole demands women to follow a certain prototype, Sonam disagreed. She said, it’s actually the movie industry that wants women to follow certain norms but the fashion industry projects women more powerfully. Sonam explained, “I think the film industry has certain prototypes to follow. The fashion industry is way ahead. I don’t ever remember being projected as a hot chick for a man (in fashion magazines). Fashion magazines are for women.”

Kapoor who has always been open and proud about being a feminist and agreed how a lot of actresses in the movie industry are not aware of the real meaning of it. She said, “Feminism means freedom of choices and having equal opportunities.” She continued, “Being a feminist does not mean you grow your eyebrows and not wear a bra. When someone asked me at 21, ‘Are you a feminist’, I said yes, I am and very proud to be one.”

Sonam also went ahead to discuss how being a star kid keeps you under a banyan tree – giving you less chances to grow under it. She recalled her conversation with her Raanjhanaa movie co-star Dhanush on the same and how his advice changed her course of working. Sonam recalled, “He told me to work really hard so that shadows would grow much smaller.”

Speaking of advantages that come along being a star kid, she said, “Yes, we (star kids) have a lot of benefits but at the end of the day if you are not talented and don’t work hard, it’s not going to go anywhere.” She added, “I don’t want to be a poor little rich girl because I had so many benefits of being Anil Kapoor’s daughter. We are both born under a banyan tree and there’s not much that grows under it. The only way forward is to work so bloody hard.”

H/T: Indian Express