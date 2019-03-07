Sonali Bendre Presents A Picture Of Great Strength And Resilience In First Photo Shoot Since Cancer Diagnosis

Sonali Bendre can be seen proudly embracing her cancer scars and short cropped hair in the pictures from her first photo shoot since the cancer diagnosis. Dressed in pristine shades of beige, lemon, and white, Sonali exudes her characteristic charm and unyielding strength in the pictures.

Sharing a picture from the photo shoot on Instagram yesterday, she wrote how she came to terms with the idea, “The idea was almost preposterous. An almost bald head, barely any make-up and a huge scar was not the norm for @vogue. But, I guess that’s my new normal. Of course I had my reservations, and, if I dare say, insecurities – but a candid conversation with the lovely ladies @priya_tanna and @anaitashroffadajania cleared my doubts. And before I knew it, I was standing in front of the camera, ready to uncover my new reality. The icing on the cake was the fact that I needed one-third of the time for hair and make-up. So I closed my eyes and jumped into it, full throttle, and this is the result. Thank you, @meghamahindru for telling my story; and thank you @ridburman for understanding my story and saying it so beautifully through your lens. If there’s a piece of advice I can give you all after this, it would be to ‘Find your new normal’. It’s very liberating.”

Here’s her post:

On various occasions since her diagnosis, Sonali has expressed the desire to be in charge of her narrative since the very beginning of the journey and has pretty much done the same. As a celebrity, she feels that it is her responsibility to present her journey, in all its honesty and will all its ups and downs, for those who look up to her.