Sonali Bendre On Her Son Ranveer Becoming Her Strength During Her Battle With Cancer

Sonali Bendre is fighting her battle with metastasized cancer one day at a time with positivity and resilience. Bendre has been sharing her journey with the world and she recently uploaded a post that talks about the beauty and strength that comes from involving her son Ranveer in the journey.

Bendre in her post talks about the importance of involving children rather than keeping them unaware of difficult situations. Their resilience and strength are unknown to us, she says.

“When the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different,” she shared.

To her surprise, Ranveer took it maturely and since then has stood as strong as a rock by her. In fact, she quips how he reverses the roles now and wears the hat of a parent sometimes. Bendre shared, “He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do!”

On the importance of making children aware of the tough times their parents are facing, she wrote, “I believe that it’s imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It’s important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite.”

She concluded by saying how her son Ranveer is switching on the sunshine in her life with his madness and strength.