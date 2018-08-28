Sonali Banerjee Is The First Woman Maritime Engineer Who Broke Stereotypes Like A Boss

Breaking stereotypes and standing up against patriarchy like a boss – while this description aptly describes the women of the 21st Century, defying the same societal pressure way back in the 90s sounds more like an impossible feat. But it was Sonali Banerjee, India’s first woman maritime engineer, who achieved the impossible.

A native of Allahabad, Sonali’s dreams to see the world’s tropical islands and port cities was fueled by the tales of the sea that her uncle, who served in the merchant navy, told her.

As a teenager, she enrolled in a four-year B.E course in marine engineering at Kolkata’s Taratala-based Marine Engineering Research Institute (MERI). Along the way she boldly faced people’s scepticism, criticism of relatives and even the doubts of her own family.

“Even my father was apprehensive about my choice of career. After all, I was stepping into what is known as a man’s world,” Sonali recalled. Refusing to give up, she rallied on and soon won the respect of her fellow students. She passed out of MERI in 1999 as India’s first woman marine engineer, the only girl among 1500 cadets.

Mobil Shipping Co then selected her for a gruelling six-month pre-sea course which took her to ports in Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Hong Kong, Fiji and Australia.

“While men can make small mistakes that are ignored, I have to be extra careful not to make one, for it will be noticed and commented upon,” Sonali said.“It was my determination and perseverance that pulled me through.”

On August 26, 2001, she officially became the first Indian woman to take charge of a ship’s machine room when she boarded a Mobil Shipping Co vessel. Her brave journey against the toughest odd serves as an inspiration for girls who are as dedicated and passionate about their dreams as Sonali was.

