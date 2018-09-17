Sonal Baid Becomes The First Indian To Feature In ‘Women to Watch In UAS 2018’ List

Sonal Baid, a 28-year-old aerospace engineer from Vadodara, has become the first Indian to feature in ‘Women to Watch in UAS 2018’ award list announced by the Women And Drones Group. The award is in recognition of the women who make a meaningful contribution to the drone industry.

Sonal, according to The Better India, said, “The unmanned vehicles industry has an immense potential and I see myself being a part of the revolution this technology is bringing to the world. By being a part of the teams developing innovative products, I can help to shape this new and upcoming industry.”

Sonal’s love with the flying machines began when she was a child. “From my very first childhood memories, I remember two things—going to the park with my grandfather and going to my small town airport with my dad every Sunday, just to watch airplanes take off and land. I have always been super excited about machines, especially flying machines,” she reminisced.

She pursued her graduation in Aeronautical Engineering from SVIT in Vasad, Gujarat and soon started working for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). From there, Sonal went on to work for Airbus and Genpact, furthering her knowledge and experience in the field of aerospace engineering.

She then moved to the US to complete her Masters in Technology Management and joined Kittyhawk, a San Francisco-based start-up which develops drones, as an intern. Currently, Sonal is the head of product management and strategic operations in the company and hopes that her position will help her to bring more awareness about drones among the masses.

Sonal points out that the primary difference between industries in the two countries is that India is yet to emerge as a breeding ground for start-ups developing drones.

“There aren’t many start-ups in the aerospace industry in India. I worked with big corporations back home; and like the US, in India too, these big corporations follow a lot of hierarchy, and as a result, the growth is slower. I feel, there is not much of an impact on the culture in the industry based on the geography. It’s the start-up culture that is playing the major role in defining the industry,” she said.

Though there has been a significant growth in the development of drones, Sonal said that not many know that drones are considered an aircraft, and they belong to the national airspace. She added, “Since almost everybody and anybody is using drones, the software that we have developed helps them understand how they should use drones, what are the weather conditions they should look for and what kind of special permissions, if any, are required for using them.”

Congratulations, Sonal!

