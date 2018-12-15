Sona Mohapatra Urges Delhi CM To Stop Kailash Kher From Performing At The Mayur Utsav

Singer Sona Mohapatra recently started a petition on change.org, urging the Delhi CM to withdraw Kailash Kher’s invitation from an upcoming cultural event in light of all the #MeToo allegations made against Kher. In the petition, Sona reacted strongly to the news of Kher performing at Delhi Government’s Mayur Utsav.

In her petition, Sona wrote that she is shocked that such an invitation has been extended to Kher in the first place despite all the #MeToo allegations against him (including her own). “I am shocked to learn that Kailash Kher has been asked to headline a performance at the Delhi Government’s Mayur Utsav that begins today,” she wrote.

Thus, she called in supporters for her petition by writing, “Action needs to be taken against perpetrators. Sign my petition asking the Delhi Government to withdraw Kailash Kher’s invitation from the Mayur Utsav being hosted in Delhi.”

She added, “I am hopeful that the Delhi Government which is keenly aware of women’s safety as a critical issue will listen to #MeToo survivors and their citizens when we ask them to drop Kailash Kher. That is why I am asking you to sign and support this petition to the Delhi Government.”

She concluded her petition with the note, “Women have kept silent for too long. It’s time we stood up and reclaimed our space, and make Delhi safe for everyone.”