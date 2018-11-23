Sometimes It Clicks, Sometimes It Doesn’t: Harmanpreet Kaur On Mithali Raj’s Omission From Semi-Finals

In the World T20, the Indian women’s cricket team lost to England in the semi-final owing to their faulty decision of dropping a player like Mithali Raj in the semi-finals. But skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has “no regrets” when it comes to this decision as she believes that it was taken for the good of the team.



India managed to make only 112 runs with eight wickets. “It’s not about not selecting Mithali, it’s about keeping a winning combination,” Harmanpreet said. The decision of omitting Mithali has been questioned by former England captain Nasser Hussain and former Indian Test player Sanjay Manjrekar.



“Whatever we decided, we decided for the team. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, no regrets. I’m proud of the way my girls played through the tournament,” Harmanpreet said. She wanted someone to bat in the middle-order but Mithali’s preferred position is opening.



“We did really well against Australia, and that is the reason we just wanted to go with the same combination,” she explained. “She (Mithali) opens. We need someone after Smriti (Mandhana) and me who can bat for us. Sometimes you click, sometimes it doesn’t click.”



“Definitely, it was not enough to tell you, but still I had enough faith that, if we could have bowled better, we could’ve won the game,” she added. “But it’s part of the game sometimes. I think if we had 140-150 then definitely we would have won the game.”



“This is a learning for us because we are a young team. Sometimes you have to change your game according to the wicket. England bowled really well, read the wicket really well. It was not an easy total to chase, and our bowlers bowled really well. We stretched the match till the 18th over,” she said. “I think we are a young team and we still need to work on our mental strength. If we can work on how to play under pressure, that will change how we play these games.”



H/T: The Times Of India